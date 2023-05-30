OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit this online safety alert on unauthorized sexual enhancement products.

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Alien Power Platinum 11000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop 10639 156 St NW Edmonton, AB Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Extreme 500k Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain prasterone Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop 10639 156 St NW Edmonton, AB Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop 10639 156 St NW Edmonton, AB Seized from retail location All Nite Long Labelled to contain mucuna pruriens (12% L-dopa) Danforth Food Market 651 Markham Rd Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location Front End Lifter Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Danforth Food Market 651 Markham Rd Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location Gingseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Danforth Food Market 651 Markham Rd Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location Jaguar 25000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Danforth Food Market 651 Markham Rd Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location Master Zone 1500 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Danforth Food Market 651 Markham Rd Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 99 Platinum 200K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Danforth Food Market 651 Markham Rd Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location Stiff Rox Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Danforth Food Market 651 Markham Rd Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location Super Panther 7k Labelled to contain yohimbe Danforth Food Market 651 Markham Rd Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location White Panther Labelled to contain yohimbe Danforth Food Market 651 Markham Rd Scarborough, ON Seized from retail location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]