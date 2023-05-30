Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from stores in Alberta and Ontario that may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada

30 May, 2023, 16:31 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit this online safety alert on unauthorized sexual enhancement products.

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Alien Power Platinum 11000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop

10639 156 St NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Extreme 500k

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain prasterone

Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop

10639 156 St NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Joy's Lucky 7 Food Stop

10639 156 St NW

Edmonton, AB

Seized from retail location

All Nite Long

Labelled to contain mucuna pruriens (12% L-dopa)

Danforth Food Market

651 Markham Rd

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Front End Lifter

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Danforth Food Market

651 Markham Rd

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Gingseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Danforth Food Market

651 Markham Rd

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Jaguar 25000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Danforth Food Market

651 Markham Rd

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Master Zone 1500

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Danforth Food Market

651 Markham Rd

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 99 Platinum 200K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Danforth Food Market

651 Markham Rd

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Danforth Food Market

651 Markham Rd

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

Super Panther 7k

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Danforth Food Market

651 Markham Rd

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

White Panther

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Danforth Food Market

651 Markham Rd

Scarborough, ON

Seized from retail location

