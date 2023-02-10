Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized health products sold at various online and retail stores because they may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product &

Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken DETO Fitness Weight loss Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sibutramine ZLS2 Whitecourt, AB Removed from the

warehouse location and

from online sale Brilliant Skin Essentials

Brilliant Rejuv Set Skin lightening Labelled to contain

hydroquinone and tretinoin AR Pinoy Calgary, AB Removed from the

warehouse location and

from online sale Brilliant Skin Essentials

Brilliant Rejuv Topical Cream Skin lightening Labelled to contain

hydroquinone and tretinoin AR Pinoy Calgary, AB Removed from the

warehouse location and

from online sale Brilliant Skin Essentials

Topical Solution (Toner) Skin lightening Labelled to contain

hydroquinone and tretinoin AR Pinoy Calgary, AB Removed from the

warehouse location and

from online sale Brilliant Skin Essentials

Rejuvenating Facial Toner Skin lightening Product with similar

packaging was tested and

found to contain tretinoin AR Pinoy Calgary, AB Removed from the

warehouse location and

from online sale Jekonmo Herbal Mixture Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil Akins International

Foods 550 Sargent Ave Winnipeg, MB Seized from the retail

location Blue Rhino Male Enhancement Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil Cupid Boutique 368 Dundas St Woodstock, ON Seized from the retail

location Just for Women Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil Cupid Boutique 368 Dundas St Woodstock, ON Seized from the retail

location Strong-SX Super Sex Pill Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health

Canada and found to contain

sildenafil Cupid Boutique 368 Dundas St Woodstock, ON Seized from the retail

location

Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]