Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about unauthorized health products sold at various online and retail stores because they may pose serious health risks
Feb 10, 2023, 16:09 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what you should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
|
Unauthorized health products
|
Product &
|
Hazard Identified
|
Company
|
Action Taken
|
DETO Fitness
Weight loss
|
Product tested by Health
|
ZLS2
Whitecourt, AB
|
Removed from the
|
Brilliant Skin Essentials
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain
|
AR Pinoy
Calgary, AB
|
Removed from the
|
Brilliant Skin Essentials
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain
|
AR Pinoy
Calgary, AB
|
Removed from the
|
Brilliant Skin Essentials
Skin lightening
|
Labelled to contain
|
AR Pinoy
Calgary, AB
|
Removed from the
|
Brilliant Skin Essentials
Skin lightening
|
Product with similar
|
AR Pinoy
Calgary, AB
|
Removed from the
|
Jekonmo Herbal Mixture
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health
|
Akins International
550 Sargent Ave
Winnipeg, MB
|
Seized from the retail
|
Blue Rhino Male Enhancement
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health
|
Cupid Boutique
368 Dundas St
Woodstock, ON
|
Seized from the retail
|
Just for Women
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health
|
Cupid Boutique
368 Dundas St
Woodstock, ON
|
Seized from the retail
|
Strong-SX Super Sex Pill
Sexual enhancement
|
Product tested by Health
|
Cupid Boutique
368 Dundas St
Woodstock, ON
|
Seized from the retail
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
For further information: Media enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
Share this article