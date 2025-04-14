OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized workout supplements Prime Research LGD-

4033 10mg/mL Labelled to contain

LGD-4033 (ligandrol) Prime Research Sherbrooke, QC Seized and removed

from online sale Prime Research MK-

677 25mg/mL Labelled to contain

MK-677 (ibutamoren) Prime Research Sherbrooke, QC Seized and removed

from online sale Prime Research RAD-

140 20mg/mL Labelled to contain

RAD-140 (testolone) Prime Research Sherbrooke, QC Seized and removed

from online sale Prime Research S-4

50mg/mL Labelled to contain

andarine Prime Research Sherbrooke, QC Seized and removed

from online sale

