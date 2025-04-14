Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about Prime Research workout supplements that may pose serious health risks Français

Health Canada (HC)

Apr 14, 2025, 13:00 ET

OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized workout supplements

Prime Research LGD-
4033 10mg/mL

Labelled to contain
LGD-4033 (ligandrol)

Prime Research

Sherbrooke, QC

Seized and removed
from online sale

Prime Research MK-
677 25mg/mL

Labelled to contain
MK-677 (ibutamoren)

Prime Research

Sherbrooke, QC

Seized and removed
from online sale

Prime Research RAD-
140 20mg/mL

Labelled to contain
RAD-140 (testolone)

Prime Research

Sherbrooke, QC

Seized and removed
from online sale

Prime Research S-4
50mg/mL

Labelled to contain
andarine

Prime Research

Sherbrooke, QC

Seized and removed
from online sale

Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

