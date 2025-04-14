Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about Prime Research workout supplements that may pose serious health risks Français
Apr 14, 2025, 13:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:
Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
Product
Hazard Identified
Company
Action Taken
Unauthorized workout supplements
Prime Research LGD-
Labelled to contain
Prime Research
Sherbrooke, QC
Seized and removed
Prime Research MK-
Labelled to contain
Prime Research
Sherbrooke, QC
Seized and removed
Prime Research RAD-
Labelled to contain
Prime Research
Sherbrooke, QC
Seized and removed
Prime Research S-4
Labelled to contain
Prime Research
Sherbrooke, QC
Seized and removed
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]
