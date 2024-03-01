Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products that may pose serious health risks Français

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Bravo for Him

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafiltadalafil
desmethyl carbodenafil and dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil

Bill's Super Variety

 

4-270 Bleams Rd, Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Bill's Super Variety

 4-270 Bleams Rd, Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

Rush Hour 72

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Bill's Super Variety

4-270 Bleams Rd, Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

Rush Hour Plus

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

Bill's Super Variety

 

4-270 Bleams Rd, Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

Super Panther 7K

 

Labelled to contain yohimbe

Bill's Super Variety

 

4-270 Bleams Rd, Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

Victorious

 

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil

Bill's Super Variety

 

 4-270 Bleams Rd, Kitchener, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Panther

Labelled to contain yohimbe

College St Variety

 

93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON

Seized from retail location

Black Mamba Premium

Labelled to contain yohimbe

College St Variety

 

93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON

Seized from retail location

2000 Ginseng Red

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

College St Variety

 

93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON

Seized from retail location

3800 Hard Rock

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

College St Variety

 

93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum XXL 9800

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone

College St Variety

 

93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON

Seized from retail location

Spanish Fly 22,000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil

College St Variety

 

93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON

Seized from retail location

Stiff Rox

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

College St Variety

 

93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON

Seized from retail location

Super Panther 7K

Labelled to contain yohimbe

College St Variety

 

93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe

College St Variety

 

93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 25 Platinum 2500

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

College St Variety

 

93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 69 Platinum 700K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

College St Variety

 

93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON

Seized from retail location

