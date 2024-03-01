OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Bravo for Him Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil,

desmethyl carbodenafil and dithiodesmethyl carbodenafil Bill's Super Variety 4-270 Bleams Rd, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Ginseng Red 2000



Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Bill's Super Variety



4-270 Bleams Rd, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Rush Hour 72





Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Bill's Super Variety



4-270 Bleams Rd, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Rush Hour Plus Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil Bill's Super Variety 4-270 Bleams Rd, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Super Panther 7K Labelled to contain yohimbe Bill's Super Variety 4-270 Bleams Rd, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Victorious Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain hydroxythiohomosildenafil Bill's Super Variety 4-270 Bleams Rd, Kitchener, ON Seized from retail location Black Panther Labelled to contain yohimbe College St Variety 93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON Seized from retail location Black Mamba Premium Labelled to contain yohimbe College St Variety 93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON Seized from retail location 2000 Ginseng Red Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil College St Variety 93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON Seized from retail location 3800 Hard Rock Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil College St Variety 93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON Seized from retail location Magnum XXL 9800 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain levodopa and prasterone College St Variety 93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON Seized from retail location Spanish Fly 22,000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain tadalafil College St Variety 93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON Seized from retail location Stiff Rox Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil College St Variety 93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON Seized from retail location Super Panther 7K Labelled to contain yohimbe College St Variety 93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbe College St Variety 93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 25 Platinum 2500 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil College St Variety 93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 69 Platinum 700K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil College St Variety 93 Baldwin Street, Belleville, ON Seized from retail location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

For further information: Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]