Public Advisory - Health Canada warns about multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from various Ontario stores that may pose serious health risks Français

News provided by

Health Canada (HC)

Jul 11, 2024, 11:30 ET

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement

Black Bull Extreme

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Convenient Store

6007 Yonge St., North York, ON

Seized from retail location

Bang Maximum Power

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Luzon Convenience

284 Copper Creek Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

Etumax Royal Honey

Product with similar packaging was tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

Luzon Convenience

284 Copper Creek Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

Ginseng Red 2000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Luzon Convenience

284 Copper Creek Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

Magnum Gold 24K

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Luzon Convenience

284 Copper Creek Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum 5000

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Luzon Convenience

284 Copper Creek Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

Royal Honey VIP

Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil

Luzon Convenience

284 Copper Creek Markham, ON

Seized from retail location

Big Rhino Fiamund 300K

Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil

Beach Plaza Variety

2254 Queen St. East, Toronto, ON

Seized from retail location

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media Inquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, [email protected]; Public Inquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Health Canada (HC)