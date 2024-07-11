OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Health Canada advises that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including product photos and what you should do, visit these online safety alerts:

Health Canada maintains lists of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that the public can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. You are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Product Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Unauthorized health products for sexual enhancement Black Bull Extreme Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Convenient Store 6007 Yonge St., North York, ON Seized from retail location Bang Maximum Power Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Luzon Convenience 284 Copper Creek Markham, ON Seized from retail location Etumax Royal Honey Product with similar packaging was tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil Luzon Convenience 284 Copper Creek Markham, ON Seized from retail location Ginseng Red 2000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Luzon Convenience 284 Copper Creek Markham, ON Seized from retail location Magnum Gold 24K Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Luzon Convenience 284 Copper Creek Markham, ON Seized from retail location Rhino 7 Platinum 5000 Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Luzon Convenience 284 Copper Creek Markham, ON Seized from retail location Royal Honey VIP Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil Luzon Convenience 284 Copper Creek Markham, ON Seized from retail location Big Rhino Fiamund 300K Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain tadalafil Beach Plaza Variety 2254 Queen St. East, Toronto, ON Seized from retail location

