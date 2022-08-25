Product: Counterfeit Viagra (Pfizer) and Cialis (Eli Lilly)

Product Lot Expiry date Counterfeit Viagra (Pfizer) unknown 2025-03 Counterfeit Cialis (Eli Lilly) 05668 2024-04

Issue

Health Canada inspectors seized counterfeit Viagra and Cialis erectile dysfunction drugs from the Grace Daily Mart in Scarborough, Ontario (1579 Ellesmere Road). These products are in addition to several other unauthorised sexual enhancement products that Health Canada seized from the same location.

The seized Viagra is labelled with an expiry date 2025-03 and the seized Cialis is labelled with lot 05668 and expiry 2024-04. Both were sold in individual blister packs with no other packaging. Health Canada has confirmed with Pfizer, the manufacturer of Viagra, as well as Eli Lilly, the manufacturer of Cialis, that the seized products are counterfeit.

Counterfeit drugs are made to look like authentic products, but they may not be the same and they can pose serious health risks. For example, they could contain a higher dosage than shown on the label, contaminants or hidden dangerous ingredients, that can seriously harm your health. On the other hand, they might not contain the drug at all. Unlike authorized and authentic drug products, counterfeit drugs have not been assessed by Health Canada for safety, effectiveness and quality. Selling counterfeit health products in Canada is illegal.

According to the packaging, the counterfeit Viagra—like authentic Viagra—is labelled to contain the prescription drug sildenafil, while the counterfeit Cialis—like authentic Cialis—is labelled to contain the prescription drug tadalafil. Both drugs can pose serious health risks, especially when not taken as prescribed by a health care professional, particularly for people with heart problems or taking nitrate drugs (e.g., nitroglycerin).

Health Canada reminds the public that the best way to make sure their prescription drug is authentic is to buy it from a licensed pharmacy. Moreover, prescription drugs should be taken only under the advice and supervision of a health care professional because they are used to treat specific health conditions and may cause serious side effects.

What you should do

Immediately stop using and safely dispose of these products. Consult your health care professional if you have taken this product and have health concerns.

Buy your prescription drugs only from licensed pharmacies.

Report any health product-related adverse reactions or complaints to Health Canada.

Background

Sildenafil and tadalafil are prescription drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction and should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional. The drugs should not be used by individuals taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g., nitroglycerin) as they can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure. Individuals with heart problems are at increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure and abnormal heartbeat. Other possible side effects include headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision, and hearing loss.

Alert / recall type: Public Advisory

Category: Health products – Drugs

Published by: Health Canada

SOURCE Health Canada

