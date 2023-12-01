PTAO SUPPORTS INVESTIGATION OF UNFAIR INSURANCE PAYMENT PRACTICES IN THE TOWING INDUSTRY

THESSALON, ON, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - In response to the Unfair Insurance Payment Practices in the Towing Industry, the Professional Towing Association of Ontario is requesting an Investigation of Unfair Insurance Payment Practices in the towing industry to avoid that motoring consumers are not adversely affected by shortages or delays in Tow Services.

Dear Ontario Motorists,

The Provincial Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO) and its Members have identified a serious challenge to the safety and service provided to Ontario Motorists due to the 'Unfair Insurance Payment Practices' that are taking place in the insurance industry.

The situation has become so untenable that a letter by a private Ontario Towing Company has been sent to the Provincial Government, politicians and related transportation Ministry officials with the following concerns and addressed to;

'The Legislative Assembly of Ontario:

WHEREAS towing companies across Ontario clean up the provincial and

municipal roadways of Ontario and have no guarantee of payment for this

service.

We the undersigned petition the Legislative Assembly of Ontario as follows: we need to be

guaranteed payment when we respond to accident scenes. We need the Legislative Assembly

to resolve the issue of the inappropriate use of Section 24 in the court system by the insurance

industry as a means to threaten, harass and bully towing companies into agreeing to their

payment terms.'

The petition has been circulated by this Tow Operator and over 400 names, addresses and signatures have been collected to date by the initiator of the petition. The PTAO fully endorses the concerns and the petition and is requesting an immediate investigation of 'Unfair Insurance Practices in the Towing Industry' by the Provincial Government.

The PTAO is prepared to meet and discuss solutions with the appropriate Government Officials to find a new accountability model that will be required to address the insurance industry payment problems prior to the introduction of Provincial Licensing in January 2024, to ensure that motoring consumers are not adversely affected by shortages or delays in Tow Services.

Please do not hesitate to contact me at your earliest convenience so a meeting (s) can be coordinated.

Sincerely,

Mark Graves

President, PTAO

Since 1998, The Professional Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO), has been the largest towing association in Ontario. The PTAO has worked tirelessly with external Towing Industry stakeholders over the years to identify a centralized Provincial Towing License solution. The PTAO can be reached at [email protected].

