PTAO ISSUES AN URGENT OPEN LETTER TO ONTARIO GOVERNMENT REGARDING ISSUES WITH NEW LICENSING REGULATION

THESSALON, ON, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - PTAO Board of Directors today issued the following open letter to the Ontario Government regarding the newly introduced legislation requiring all Tow Operators to be licensed to operate a Tow Truck:

Dear Ontario Motorists

On January 1st, 2024, the Provincial Government of Ontario introduced new legislation requiring all Tow Operators must be licensed to operate a Tow Truck. The Professional Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO) fully supports the new licensing initiative, and in fact was highly instrumental in working with the government in advocating for Provincial Licensing.

Unfortunately, the PTAO, has also identified serious issues and misinformation with Provincial Government Provincial Licensing requirements for Tow Operators that remain unaddressed despite repeated requests to meet and resolve the outstanding issues.

For the general public, what does this mean if the government refuses to address the concerns raised by the PTAO? The potential ramifications are so dire, we are sending out a 'DISTRESS ALERT' to the Motoring Public. Unless the Ministry of Transportation takes immediate action to rectify the significant issues identified in numerous meetings with the MTO including the Minister of Transportation, there will be a serious impact to Ontario Motorist's safety on the Provincial Highways.

As a result of the inaction and unresponsiveness of the Provincial Government, to make the necessary changes to Provincial Licensing for Tow Operators, the Professional Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO) is sending out a clear 'DISTRESS ALERT' to the Provincial Government and Motoring public!

DISTRESS stands for;

Disruption of tow services Inability to remove vehicles and trucks from accidents Safety of Motoring Public threatened when services are not available Time delays impacting business transportation commerce and efficiency on Ontario roads Risk of Hazardous materials not being removed/addressed due to shortage of Tow Operators Emergency services unable to perform necessary duties without Tow Operators availability Secondary accidents more likely to occur when a primary accident is not addressed Stand up for your right to keep our highways clear and safe by asking your MPP why they aren't listening to Tow Operators who have repeatedly tried to meet with the government to find solutions and ensure that Provincial Licensing of Tow Operators puts the Motoring Public first!

Reputable Tow Operators want what's best for you; the government should too!

The PTAO doesn't want your tow services disrupted, or any type of job action on our Provincial Highways.

The Provincial Government (MTO) continues to delay and ignore our requests to meet and find solutions to the safety concerns we have raised.

Ontario motorists have the right to safe and efficient highways. Ask your Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) why they refused to address the concerns of Tow Operators. The PTAO has continuously sought dialogue with the government to find solutions and ensure that Provincial Licensing of Tow Operators prioritizes the safety and well-being of the Motoring Public.

Remember, Tow Operators are committed to your safety and convenience, and it's high time the government shared that commitment, after all it is the Provincial Government that introduced Provincial Towing Licenses.

Hold them accountable for your safety.

Stay informed, stay vigilant, and demand action from your Provincial Government!

Together, let's keep our highways clear and safe.

Sincerely,

The PTAO Board of Directors

Since 1998, The Professional Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO), has been the largest towing association in Ontario. The PTAO has worked tirelessly with external Towing Industry stakeholders over the years to identify a centralized Provincial Towing License solution.

For further information: The PTAO can be reached at [email protected]