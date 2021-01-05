Psychedelic Wellness-Focused Company Delic Corp Announces Shep Gordon to Join Advisory Board

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Delic Corp. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC), a psychedelic wellness-focused company, is pleased to welcome Shep Gordon to the advisory board. Shep Gordon is an American talent manager, Hollywood film agent, and producer.

Matt Stang, Founder of DELIC commented, "We are very excited to have Shep on board. His wealth of experience across multiple business' will be instrumental to the growth of DELIC. He has helped countless businesses in numerous industries grow exponentially and we look forward to having him on board."

Shep Gordon founded Alive Enterprises, a personal management company, in 1969. Over the years, Gordon and Alive have been responsible for managing the careers of Alice Cooper, Groucho Marx, Raquel Welch, Anne Murray, Ben Vereen, Teddy Pendergrass, Stephanie Mills, Blondie, Manhattan Transfer, Burton Cummings, Yvonne Elliman, Midnight Star, George Clinton, Luther Vandross, Rick James, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, Kenny Logging, Gipsy Kings, The Pointer Sisters and many more. Alive acts have sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

In the mid 70's, Alive ventured into the movie business where its first production of Ridley Scott's The Duellists won the Best Debut Film award at the 1977 Cannes Film Festival. Alive established the first independent American film distribution and finance company, distributing independent movies such as: Kiss of the Spider Woman, Academy Award-nominated Betty Blue and El Norte, Lindsay Anderson's The Whales of August, Alan Rudolph's Choose me, Sam Shepards's Silent Tongue as well as 40 other titles.

Alive then added culinary artists to its personal services divisions. Alive Culinary resources was the world's first culinary agency representing over 100 world famous chefs including: Chef Roger Verge, Alice Waters, Wolfgang Puck, Charlie Trotter, Emeril Lagasse, Dean Fearing, Nobu, Todd English, Charlie Palmer, Larry Forgione, Paul Prudhomme, Jimmy Schmidt and Stephen Pyles.

In 2013 Mike Myers directed Supermensch – A Documentary on the life of Shep Gordon, which was screened at the Gala Presentation section at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival. The documentary received the audience award for best documentary at the 2014 Sarasota Film Festival and won the 2014 Hollywood Film Award for best Documentary. After the success of Supermensch Gordon followed it by writing a New York times bestselling book "They Call me Supermensch'' on Anthony Bourdain's Harper Collins Label.

Gordon is very active in philanthropic endeavors and is the coordinating sponsor of the Roger Verge Culinary Scholarship Foundation. In addition, Shep sits on the boards of the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), and Reel FX Animation studios. Gordon has served on the board of the American Liver Foundation and the Tibet Fund, and is the founding member of the Hawaii regional cuisine movement and was inducted into the Hawaii Culinary Hall of Fame. Gordon has also won numerous industry awards including being named one of the 100 most influential people in Rolling Stone Magazine, and was recently inducted into the Personal Manager Hall of fame.

Shep Gordon commented "We are at the forefront of discovering what psychedelics can really do for society. We have only just begun to understand what they can really do for us and the world. Having been a trailblazer in film, music, and culinary, I see the opportunity ahead with what DELIC is doing within the psychedelics sector. I believe DELIC has the team and access to deals and relationships to entrepreneurs to be the leader in the industry and I look forward to providing value from my experience and help to position DELIC as a leader in the space."

About DELIC

DELIC Always Expanding. In All Ways.

DELIC was formed in 2019 to address the growing ‎interest in psychedelic science. DELIC was the ‎first psychedelic umbrella platform and is currently a trusted source for those interested in ‎psychedelic culture. ‎DELIC's offerings include "The Delic", an e-commerce lifestyle brand, ‎‎"Reality Sandwich", a free public education platform providing psychedelic guides, news and ‎culture and "Meet Delic", the first ever psychedelic wellness summit. ‎For more information, check out www.deliccorp.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities ‎in the United States.

