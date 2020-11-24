Psychedelic-Focused Media, E-Commerce and Event Company Delic Holdings Forms Advisory Board

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Delic Holdings Inc. ("DELIC" or the "Company") (CSE: DELC), a psychedelic-focused media, e-commerce and event company, is pleased to announce that it has formed an Advisory Board, to aid the company in its market diversification efforts to become the worldwide leader in operating and owning unique assets within the psychedelics sector. The purpose of the Advisory Board is to maximize the expertise from this collective network of individuals who are leaders in their respective positions and to provide DELIC with more opportunities to partner and invest in strong businesses within the psychedelics industry.

The Advisory Board is comprised of industry leaders including: Michael Lovitch, Barbara Branaman, Zak Garcia, David Rabin, Garyn Angel, David Belsky and Louis Sagar.

Jackee Stang, CEO of DELIC commented "Our Advisory Board members bring to DELIC invaluable market understanding, industry expertise and business acumen across a range of industries. Most importantly, our folks have integrity. We are grateful for their insight and look forward to applying it to further evolve our existing business model and deliver shareholder value."

The DELIC Advisory Board Includes:

Michael Lovitch

Michael Lovitch, MA is a former special education professional, over-educated grad student, and floundering tech sales guy who decided at the age of 34 to take the entrepreneurial path because nothing else was working. He started a publishing company in the psychology space that ended up being a 7-figure endeavor, then parlayed that into a physician-based nutritional supplement company (RealDose Nutrition) that ended up with annual revenues of $50 million dollars before he sold out his stake.



Now, he is the co-founder of the Baby Bathwater Institute, a community that helps bootstrapped entrepreneurs navigate the crazy world of business ownership while having good times and making lifelong friendships.

Barbara Branaman

Barbara Branaman is the CEO of Bioreset Medical, an integrative medicine practice, as well as a long-time practitioner and teacher of yoga and QiGong, and a recovering Silicon Valley tech executive.

Barbara has had a lifelong interest in eastern and western healing arts and practices, and has studied with a number of master teachers. Her formal education includes an undergraduate degree in Chinese Language and Literature from Oberlin College and Tunghai University in Taichung, Taiwan. During her study abroad, she began her studies in TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) and Medical QiGong. She continued her education at the Thunderbird School of Global Management, receiving an MBA that led her to a career in high tech marketing and management with IBM, Rolm, Concentric Network and XO Communications.

Zac Garcia

Zak Garcia is a veteran and a sought-after marketing and leadership strategist who has built large virtual teams that have done over $100 million in sales. He recently launched an online course on virtual team leadership. He is the current CMO of CBD Capital Group and interim CEO of Mana Artisan Botanics, and is the former CMO of Bulletproof.

David Rabin

Dr. David Rabin, MD, PhD, is a neuroscientist, board-certified psychiatrist, health tech entrepreneur & inventor who has been studying the impact of chronic stress in humans for more than a decade, particularly non-invasive therapies for treatment-resistant illnesses like PTSD. He is the co-founder & chief innovation officer at Apollo Neuroscience and the co-founder & executive director of The Board of Medicine . In addition to his clinical psychiatry practice , Dr. Rabin is currently conducting research on the epigenetic regulation of trauma responses and recovery to elucidate the mechanism of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy and the neurobiology of belief. He received his MD in medicine and PhD in neuroscience from Albany Medical College and specialized in psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Garyn Angel

Garyn Angel is an award-winning inventor and philanthropist. His work with politicians has guided international cannabis law reform, and his contributions to legal marijuana landed him a spot on the exclusive CNBC NEXT List of global business visionaries. His leadership extends beyond business. Garyn founded the Magical Creative Center, an educational program for engineers and writes for entrepreneurs.

David Belsky

A 17 year veteran of executive search and talent advisory. CEO and Founder of FlowerHire, the leading executive search and talent advisory firm focused on the cannabis industry. Before FlowerHire, Dave spent 13 years at Boston-based Motion Recruitment Partners where he helped scale a $200 million firm focused on growth-stage technology and enterprise recruitment services. David has a degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University.

Louis Sagar

Recognized trend innovator in the home, art, and lifestyle gift product industries. As the founder of ZONA, for 17 years Lou built a world-class home lifestyle brand birthed on the streets of Soho in New York. Lou has consulted as a retail brand strategist to AOL, Ebay, and the early-stage development team at Etsy.

In 2014, he joined Evolver Holdings and currently serves as the CEO of Evolver. In 2017, he founded The Alchemist's Kitchen, dedicated to plant-based health and wellness, and now a leading destination in New York for plant-based medicines and herbal remedies.

About DELIC

DELIC was formed in 2019 to address the growing ‎interest in psychedelic science. DELIC was the ‎first psychedelic umbrella media ‎platform and is currently a trusted source for those interested in ‎psychedelic science. ‎DELIC's offerings include "The Delic", an e-commerce lifestyle brand, ‎‎"Reality Sandwich", a free public education platform providing psychedelic guides, news and ‎culture and "Meet Delic", a proposed biannual psychedelic wellness summit. ‎For more information, check out www.deliccorp.com.

