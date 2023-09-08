PSPNET: Your Mental Health Support at Halifax International Fleet Week

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Halifax International Fleet Week will showcase the Canadian Forces as well as service members and fleets from the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany from September 7-10, 2023 on the Halifax Waterfront. The Canadian Institute for Public Safety Research and Treatment hosted at the University of Regina will be in attendance at a booth in Queens Marque (1715 Lower Water Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3J0J4) to meet with public safety personnel and their families to:

Share resources and supports such as self-directed courses for veterans, spouse and significant others as treatment option.

Identify current and prevailing research underway at the Institute.

Elaborate on training opportunities offered by the Institute.

Share resources developed and made available by the Institute.

PSPNET looks forward to connecting with public safety personnel and their families, as well as those interested in the work we do, along with key partners from the public safety industry as well as the media that are interested in the work we do.

About PSPNET

PSPNET is a clinical unit located at the University of Regina within the Canadian Institute for Public Safety Research and Treatment (CIPSRT) that delivers and conducts research on various aspects of Internet-delivered Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (ICBT) for Public Safety Personnel (PSP), including first responders. Our mission is to develop, implement, evaluate, and optimize accessible, secure, ICBT programming tailored to meet the needs of current and former PSP, such as border security agents, correctional workers, call centre operators/ dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, and police, in all positions.

