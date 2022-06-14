PSP Services and Gratify Pay Partner to Bring Integrated Buy Now Pay Later to Canadian Businesses: Now Canada's small business retailers can take advantage of the BNPL frenzy

VAUGHAN, ON and VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - PSP Services Inc (PSP) & Gratify Pay (Gratify) today announced a new partnership to launch integrated Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) from Gratify, a new streamlined BNPL service for Canada's small business retailers. Gratify is a buy now pay later platform that offers a new way for small online and in-store retailers to increase their sales. Integrated BNPL from Gratify maximizes revenue and profits, and keeps back office processes simple.

"With our recent acquisition of PSiGate bolstering our online payments processing solutions, adding BNPL capabilities was a natural extension to the many options we make available today to our clients--- both in-store and online," says Danny Gurizzan, CEO & President of PSP Services. "This service and business model for BNPL was very compelling and we are excited by this partnership and to make it available to our clients across Canada through our fully integrated solution."

Features and benefits of integrated Buy Now Pay Later from Gratify include:

Increase profitability and sell up to 45% more with integrated BNPL

Don't let competitors' market to your customers

Process online and in-store payments with ease

Attract new customers while satisfying existing clients

Keep payments simple, from a single provider

"We're excited to partner with PSP Services, and bring our buy now pay later platform to PSiGate & PSP merchants in-store and online," says Ryan Brough, CEO of Gratify. "Consumer demand for BNPL is accelerating, and for merchants it is fast becoming an important payment method. Through our partnership with PSP Services, merchants can get all the benefits of BNPL through PSP, creating a one stop shop for payments."

Gratify BNPL will be available starting June 15th for retailers using PSP Services. For more information on PSP Services integrated BNPL from Gratify, visit www.pspservicesco.com

About PSP

PSP Services Inc. is a Canadian corporation and one of the country's largest bank-independent payment processors. A leader in payment systems, processing, and integrations, PSP provides modular solutions through our unified commerce platform empowering our clients to drive their payments and customer experience as they see best. Through a 24 x 7 concierge client contact center, PSP delivers unrivaled services, support, and payments solutions to businesses across North America. Our client's business is in our DNA, providing a vast array of payments acceptance solutions that are personalized, and built on a rock-solid, proprietary technology platform allowing our clients to focus on what's most important to them.

About Gratify Pay

Gratify is a Canadian integrated Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) fintech company providing innovative payment solutions to payment facilitators, payment service providers (PSPs), merchants and consumers. We bring BNPL to a Merchant's payment provider in a seamless integration which helps payment companies keep up with merchant demand for BNPL and innovation. Our solution helps merchants offer seamless BNPL online, in-store and on the go. We service payment providers & merchants across Canada, the US, and Australia.

SOURCE PSP Services Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Aiden Kamiar, [email protected]