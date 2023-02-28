MONTRÉAL, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is proud to have been named one of Montréal's Top Employers for the sixth consecutive year.

Now in its 18th edition, the annual competition recognizes employers in Greater Montréal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as one of Montréal's Top Employers," said Deborah K. Orida, President and Chief Executive Officer at PSP Investments. "This reinforces our commitment to fostering a people-centric culture while sustaining world-class practices to support our workforce. I am inspired by our people's expertise and sense of purpose in delivering on our important mandate and strengthening our global capabilities."



"At PSP Investments, we welcome talent from all backgrounds," said Mélanie Bernier, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal and People Officer at PSP Investments. "We will continue enhancing our talent value proposition and cultivating an inclusive, equitable and forward-thinking environment where everyone feels valued and empowered."

Founded in 1999, PSP Investments is one of Canada's largest pension investment managers. As part of our employee experience offerings, we remained committed to enhancing our policies to better support the health and well-being of our employees. Some of the initiatives PSP has introduced recently include:

Expanding the span of our benefits to include 24/7 virtual healthcare services, financial support for fertility treatments and gender affirmation journeys.





Significantly boosting our annual mental health coverage and the eligible expenses for our employees and their families.





Offering a flexible childcare solution program for our Montréal employees and their families.





Leveraging our Veterans Integration Program to help veterans expand their skillset in the business world and gain meaningful corporate experience.





Raising funds to support the humanitarian relief in Ukraine through our "PSP Gives Back" and employee matching donation programs.

Montréal's Top Employers applications are judged on the basis of eight criteria indicative of company success and employee satisfaction: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

About PSP Investments

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is one of Canada's largest pension investment managers with $230.5 billion of net assets under management as at March 31, 2022. It manages a diversified global portfolio composed of investments in capital markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and credit investments. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages and invests amounts transferred to it by the Government of Canada for the pension plans of the federal Public Service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montréal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. For more information, visit investpsp.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

