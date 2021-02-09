MONTRÉAL, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) has been named one of Montréal's Top Employers for the fourth consecutive year.

Montréal's Top Employers is an annual competition that recognizes employers in the Greater Montréal area that lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces. PSP Investments' business offices have been located in Montréal since the year 2000.

"We are honoured to once again be named among an impressive list of employers in our city, particularly during the exceptionally challenging context created by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Neil Cunningham, President and Chief Executive Officer, at PSP Investments. "This recognition validates and reinforces our ongoing commitment to nurturing an inclusive and diverse workplace, where our people can thrive, learn, grow, and – even through hard times – come together as one team to actively support each other and our local communities."

"We transitioned to a virtual work environment by putting people first, maintaining human connections and working together to explore more flexible and autonomous work-from-home work models," said Giulia Cirillo, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources and Global Communications Officer, at PSP Investments. "Our employee-led inclusion and diversity initiatives gave us energetic momentum and created pivotal moments for PSP. Throughout the year, 100+ direct contributors to our i&D Council used their voices to raise awareness and move the needle on change. They help us connect on a human level, create moments that matter and reinforce the behaviours that drive our culture."

Projects that propel PSP Investments forward

Some of the new projects and initiatives that contributed to PSP Investments' continued recognition as a Montréal Top Employer include:

Continuing to develop talent, enhance the employee experience and adapt it to the new virtual reality. As part of our suite of development programs called The PSP Way, we created a new curriculum for first-time managers and launched our Leadership Journey program for senior leaders.

Continuing to prioritize inclusion and diversity through our eight affinity groups, whose initiatives included a one-week forum offering 18 sessions with over 600 employees participating. Even through the pandemic, the affinity groups quickly adapted their initiatives and objectives to a new virtual reality. They kept their focus on PSP Investments' inclusion goals while finding ways for employees to better understand and empathize with one another.

Performing a systemic inclusion audit to better target inclusion and diversity initiatives and identify any potential systemic barriers. This included embedding a self-identification survey and inclusion score within our employee engagement survey, providing a clearer picture of the employee population, and their voice and needs. PSP Investments' employee engagement consistently scores above industry norms.

Continuously adjusting benefits to meet the needs of a diverse employee population, including virtual health care services, virtual mental health support and 100% salary top-up for 26 weeks for all mothers giving birth and primary caregivers. Secondary caregivers are also eligible to a 100% salary top-up for 5 weeks.

PSP Investments is committed to employing world-class practices to support its expanding global workforce. Its Montréal's Top Employers application was judged on the basis of eight criteria indicative of company success and employee satisfaction: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

About PSP Investments

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) is one of Canada's largest pension investment managers with CAD$169.8 billion of net assets as at March 31, 2020. It manages a diversified global portfolio composed of investments in public financial markets, private equity, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources and credit investments. Established in 1999, PSP Investments manages net contributions to the pension funds of the federal Public Service, the Canadian Forces, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Reserve Force. Headquartered in Ottawa, PSP Investments has its principal business office in Montréal and offices in New York, London and Hong Kong. For more information, visit investpsp.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

