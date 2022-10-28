TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Fighting climate change and delivering a net-zero future requires a clean Canadian electricity grid powered by low-carbon energy. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in solutions that create sustainable jobs, scale clean energy technology while reducing emissions.

Today, Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Toronto—Danforth, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of nearly $1.6 million for the Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) to establish the CanREA Electricity Transition Hub (the Hub).

The new Hub will help Canadian utilities and system operators build capacity to increase the deployment of cutting-edge clean power, storage, and grid technologies..

Through developing a resource library known as the Electricity Transition Hub Electronic Resource (ETHER), the Hub will deliver the knowledge and tools required to drive change and pursue the most efficient transition to decarbonized, expanded, well-integrated, reliable electricity grids to support electrification and Canada's ambitious climate goals. The Hub will also share knowledge through quarterly reports and meetings, including an annual Hub Summit.

The Hub has 13 founding utility and system operator participants, including Alberta Electric System Operator, BC Hydro, City of Medicine Hat, EPCOR, Essex Power Corporation, Fortis Inc., Manitoba Hydro, NB Power, Ontario Power Generation, Qulliq Energy Corporation, SaskPower, Toronto Hydro and Utilities Kingston.

CanREA, utilities and system operators will also contribute to this project, bringing the total investment to over $1.9 million.

The Government of Canada is supporting utilities and system operators to fulfill their responsibility to deliver abundant renewable energy and grid modernization solutions that will ensure affordable and reliable energy for Canadians, while accelerating Canada's transition to a net-zero economy by 2050.

"We are working with energy system operators and utilities from across the country to deliver a net-zero future. Today's investment of $1.6 Million in CanREA's Electricity Transition Hub will enable collaboration on clean energy deployment and grid modernization across the country. Congratulations to CanREA and all those involved in this important work."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"During today's Electricity Transformation Conference in Toronto, I was pleased to announce that the Government of Canada is supporting our utilities and systems operators to deliver the clean technologies we need to reach net-zero. This support for the Canadian Renewable Energy Association's Electricity Transition Hub is an important step on the path to a prosperous net-zero future."

Julie Dabrusin,

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Member of Parliament for Toronto—Danforth

"CanREA is very excited to launch the Electricity Transition Hub. It is a unique entity that supports electricity system participants and helps them build capacity to accelerate the energy transition. CanREA is uniquely positioned to gather global knowledge on wind energy, solar energy and energy storage integration, and then to translate these resources effectively to be relevant in all of Canada's different regions and electricity systems."

Phil McKay

Senior Director, Electricity Transition Hub, CanREA

"We want to thank Natural Resources Canada for its generous support of CanREA's Electricity Transition Hub. The renewable energy industry has a critical role to play in helping Canada meet its net-zero commitments, and we must build new wind energy, solar energy and energy storage projects at an unprecedented pace. Now is the right time to bring together Canada's electricity utilities, system operators and the renewable energy industry for capacity-building activities related to the deployment and integration of these technologies within electricity grids. There is not a moment to waste."

Robert Hornung

President and CEO, CanREA

Federal funding for this project is provided by Natural Resources Canada's $1.56-billion Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways (SREPs) program. This program will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by enabling increased renewable energy capacity that will provide essential grid services while contributing to Canada's net-zero targets by 2050, which will improve public health by creating cleaner, more breathable air.

Federal funding for this project is provided by Natural Resources Canada's $1.56-billion Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways (SREPs) program. This program will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by enabling increased renewable energy capacity that will provide essential grid services while contributing to Canada's net-zero targets by 2050, which will improve public health by creating cleaner, more breathable air. Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy ensures Canada will remain a world leader in clean power. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting local solutions and community-driven projects that will build a clean energy future for all. Together, we are building healthier, greener and more energy-resilient communities for future generations.

This investment is yet another step in reaching Canada's target of a net-zero grid by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean energy to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

The CanREA Electricity Transition Hub's 13 inaugural participants include:



Alberta Electric System Operator



BC Hydro



The City of Medicine Hat



EPCOR



Essex Power Corporation



Fortis Inc.



Manitoba Hydro



NB Power



Ontario Power Generation



Qulliq Energy Corporation



SaskPower



Toronto Hydro



Utilities Kingston

