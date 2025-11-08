BADDECK, NS, Nov. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada faces a rapidly changing and increasingly uncertain world. The rule-based international order and the trading system that powered Canada's prosperity for decades are being reshaped – hurting companies, displacing workers, causing major disruption and upheaval for Canadians.

Today, Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, met with the Baddeck Recreational Facility in Baddeck, NS to highlight Budget 2025's investments in projects that will help build strong communities with improved local infrastructure.

In the face of global uncertainty, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. Budget 2025: Canada Strong is our plan to transform our economy from one that is reliant on a single trade partner, to one that is stronger, more self-sufficient, and more resilient to global shocks. Our plan builds on Canada's strengths--world-class industries, skilled and talented workers, diverse trade partnerships, and a strong domestic market where Canadians can be our own best customers. We are creating an economy by Canadians, for Canadians.

We are building Canada Strong. This is a plan to build the major infrastructure, homes, and industries that grow our economy and create lasting prosperity. This is a plan that will protect our communities, our borders, and our way of life. This is a plan to empower Canadians with better careers, strong public services, and a more affordable life. We are building a stronger economy, so that Canadians can build their own future.

To do that, Canada's new government is delivering an investment budget. We are spending less on government operations--and investingmore in the workers, businesses, and nation-building infrastructure that will grow our economy. Budget 2025 delivers on the government's Comprehensive Expenditure Review to modernise government, improve efficiencies, and provide better results and services for Canadians. It includes a total of $60 billion in savings and revenues over five years, and makes generational investments in housing, infrastructure, defence, productivity and competitiveness. These are the smart, strategic investments that will enable $1 trillion in total investments over the next five years through smarter public spending and stronger capital investment.

Countries across the world are facing global economic challenges--and Canada is no different. Budget 2025 is Canada's new government's plan to address these challenges from a position of strength, determination, and action. It is our plan to take control and build the future we want for ourselves, as a people and a country. It is our plan to build Canada Strong.

Quotes

"The global uncertainty we are facing demands bold action to secure Canada's future. Budget 2025 is an investment budget. We are making generational investments to meet the moment and ensure our country doesn't just weather this moment but thrives in it. This is our moment to build Canada Strong and our plan is clear--we will build our economy, protect our country, and empower you to get ahead. When we play to our strengths, we can create more for ourselves than can ever be taken away."

- The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Finance and National Revenue

"Investments in local projects like the Baddeck Recreational Facility are more than just bricks and mortar--they are investments in our communities, in the people who live here, and in our shared future. Budget 2025 is about building strong, resilient communities where Canadians can thrive. By strengthening local infrastructure, we're creating opportunities, supporting families, and laying the foundation for a Canada that is stronger, more self-reliant, and ready to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world."

- Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Related products

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous GovCan – North

Facebook: @GCIndigenous GovCan – North

Instagram: @gcindigenous GovCan North

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Alec Wilson, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected], 1-819-661-1538; Media Relations, Department of Finance Canada, [email protected], 613-369-4000