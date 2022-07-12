Prunelax Expands to Canada, Bolsters Global Footprint

Top-Rated Natural Laxative Now Available Across All of North America, Expansion Adds to Dominant Presence in South America and Broadens Global Market Position

MIAMI, July 12, 2022 /CNW/ -- Prunelax , a natural and effective solution to help maintain bowel regularity, has today announced its expansion into Canada. Available at several national and regional pharmacy, grocery and retail chains across Canada, Prunelax has been recommended by healthcare providers for occasional constipation for more than 30 years. The Canadian market completes the North American expansion, which is now available throughout the Americas.

"We are very excited about our rapid and successful expansion into Canada," said Ignacio Bentancur, Managing Director of Garden House, USA, creator of Prunelax. "Canadian consumers have long been attune to natural-based products. It is an honor to bring Prunelax to Canadian consumers and healthcare professionals."

Made from dried Senna and Prune extracts that relieve occasional constipation and help maintain bowel regularity, Prunelax is currently the number one laxative in Latin America (LATAM) and among the top in the United States. The highly effective product is particularly popular among consumers who experience occasional constipation and bowel irregularity, including those who travel, take medications, are pregnant or elderly, or seek natural based over-the-counter (OTC) solutions. It is now available throughout Canada in Regular Strength and Maximum Strength formulations.

Prunelax will be at the 2022 RBC Cardinal Health Program in Las Vegas in July and the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) Total Store Expo Conference in Boston, MA in August. For more information about Prunelax, visit www.prunelax.com .

Garden House, USA is a subsidiary of Megalabs as of 2018, has for over 30 years developed and provided effective, over-the-counter products and supplements that use natural ingredients to improve people's health and quality of life. The company's product, Prunelax, Prunelax is currently the number one laxative in Latin America (LATAM) and is highly popular in the United States. For more information, visit www.prunelax.com .

