Provincial Health Ministers need to make sure they aren't being misled about the "vaping crisis"

"The Centers for Disease Control has determined that almost all of the current health issues are linked to people vaping THC-based [cannabis] products, and other Black Market products that are not manufactured in a quality-controlled laboratory," says Mr. Bekman.

"We are seeing governments at the provincial and municipal levels, right down to local police departments, making rules to put vaping stores out of business, without adequate investigation of the so-called public health crisis caused by vaping," says Mr. Bekman.



"Where a patient claims to become ill from vaping, that e-cartridge should be sent for forensic analysis. A physician should confirm what was in the vaping cartridge—in the interest of public health—and not hide behind doctor-patient confidentiality," says Mr. Bekman.

"In my letter to the Ministers, I encourage ministers of health, public servants, and the media to seek better and clearer information to educate the public," says Mr. Bekman.

DashVapes Inc. has been diligently reporting on this so-called vaping crisis and we have produced a series of videos, on the DashVapes YouTube channel.



"Two issues we believe merit more media attention are: the Black Market as a source of dangerous and illegal products and the issue of flavoured vaping products attracting underage vapers," says Mr. Bekman.



"Many bootleg THC products come from China. Similarly, over the past 15 years, we have seen bootleg infant formula, pet food, and toothpaste that have been traced back to China," says Mr. Bekman.

"Here's an example where we challenge the disinformation of the story of Ben Camarillo was interviewed by ABC affiliate "News 7" in Amarillo, Texas," says Mr. Bekman.



"Mr. Camarillo was admitted to hospital with a severe lung-related illness due to vaping THC cartridges [cannabis], yet the news broadcast blamed it on nicotine vaping. There are more examples of people vaping Black Market THC products, especially in U.S. states where cannabis is not legal," says Mr. Bekman. In the U.S., vaping THC products is a misdemeanor for the first offense, and a felony for the second and subsequent offenses.

DashVapes' video explains the correlation between age and flavours. The sales data shows that age groups 30 to 39 and 40 to 49 enjoy flavours the most, as they want to quit the taste of smoking tobacco. "Banning flavours is only going to create an even bigger Black Market for these products," says Mr. Bekman.

"We all need to remember that the main purpose of vaping nicotine-based products," Mr. Bekman says, "is to help 4.6 million Canadians to quit smoking combustible tobacco."

About DashVapes Inc.



DashVapes Inc., Canada's largest independently owned e-cigarette company, operates 12 vape retail stores in Ontario and British Columbia. In addition, DashVapes operates an international website that serves customers in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Europe, and Australia.

DashVapes operates two ISO-9001, cGMP, HACCP certified, purpose-built laboratories for the manufacturing of Nicotine E-Liquid, with manufacturing facilities in Markham, Ontario, and Burnaby, British Columbia.



DashVapes was founded in 2013 by President Shai Bekman, who smoked 40 cigarettes per day (1.5-2 packs) for 13 years. While he wanted to quit smoking, nothing worked for him until he tried vaping. He started DashVapes to give smokers the choice of a less harmful alternative to cigarettes.



SOURCE DashVapes, Inc

For further information: DashVapes Contact: To interview Shai Bekman, President of DashVapes Inc., contact Jana Schilder, co-founder, The Legal A Team, Law Firm Marketing & Public Relations, jana@janaschilder.com, mobile (416) 831-9154

Related Links

dashvapes.com

