Province-wide study reveals that Quebecers are still reading their newspapers

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 1, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Quebec Community Newspaper Association QCNA supported by the Secretariat aux relations avec les Québécois d'expression anglaise has concluded a provincial study for the English Community newspapers and radios. The recent study conducted by SOM on behalf of the QCNA was to better understand the impacts of community newspaper closures on communities. "We know the importance for communities to be informed. Information is at the heart of inclusiveness and integration, breaking isolation that is common for people who speak minority languages" explained Lily Ryan, President of QCNA. Ms. Ryan added, "By better understanding the needs and the way the readers consume their information, QCNA is in a better position to support local newspapers. It has become very clear that community news media is the glue that binds vibrant communities."

The study looked at the positive contribution of community newspapers and media, as well as the impacts of their closures. The results of the study includes valuable information to help meet vulnerable communities' needs for local information. This project included the participation of many English-speaking Quebecers, thus reflecting the reality for them on the ground. An apparent constant is the important role community newspapers play in the vitality of Quebec's English-speaking communities.

"We are aware of the importance of media, both print and electronic, both in terms of informing the public but also in terms of building a sense of identity and attachment. This is a challenging time for media with the sweeping changes in communications technology. For English-speaking communities, institutional change and demographic decline represent additional challenges," explained Mr. Christopher Skeete, Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier for relations with English-speaking Quebecers.

"For these reasons, I am proud that our government has supported this study which we hope will provide communities and media outlets food for thought," added Mr. Christopher Skeete.

QCNA is grateful for the support it received and is proud to work with the government in finding viable long-term solutions. As an industry Association we are fully aware of the digital trend and we are all working hard to achieve a smooth transition, but we must not leave any readers behind. "For the time being we continue to publish so we can carry on the vital role we publishers play in English-speaking communities," concluded Ms. Ryan. The full study can be found on QCNA's website.

SOURCE Quebec Community Newspapers Association (QCNA)

For further information: Sylvie Goneau, Executive Director, 819-893-6330

Related Links

http://www.qcna.org

