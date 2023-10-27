Province of Ontario invests in Campus of Care project to build 160 long-term-care beds on Ivan Franko Homes property in Mississauga

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ministry of Long-Term Care has given the go-ahead to Ivan Franko Homes to begin construction of a new 160-bed Campus of Care building on its picturesque 10-acre property in Mississauga. The Ministry's requirement – that the project receive approval to construct by August 31 – was met.

"Waitlists for seniors' housing and quality care are growing," said the Honourable Stan Cho, Ontario's Minister of Long-Term Care. "Ivan Franko Homes has proven itself as an essential resource in the Ukrainian-Canadian community by providing high-quality care and culturally sensitive accommodation to its aging population for more than 65 years. The Province of Ontario is proud to support a new 160-bed long-term-care facility on the grounds of Ivan Franko Homes' existing retirement residence."

"We extend our sincerest gratitude to the Province of Ontario, to Minister Cho, and to former Minister Paul Calandra," said George Horhota, chair of the board of Ivan Franko Homes.

The IFH Campus of Care will be the most advanced elder health-care facility in Canada, serving the full spectrum of older adults: from active, independent people in their 60s and 70s, to seniors with varying degrees of need for supportive health care, to those with frailties needing 24/7 care.

In addition to a technologically modern long-term-care home with the latest infection prevention and control measures, the Campus of Care will include an assisted-living residence and eventually an intergenerational centre that will support not only the Campus but also the community with drop-in programs and services, health and wellness facilities, and a cultural hub. The Campus of Care will improve seniors' quality of life and health by eliminating the isolation of more typical senior living.

"The true measure of a community is how well it respects and supports its elders," said Mr. Horhota. "The Campus of Care will advance the Ivan Franko Homes legacy of providing a secure, caring, and inspirational environment for Ukrainian seniors. After a lifetime of contributing to our community, overcoming challenges, and raising families, our seniors deserve nothing less."

