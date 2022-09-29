Province of British Columbia and the Ismaili Imamat sign Agreement of Cooperation for strengthened partnership

Commitments to improve quality of life of vulnerable peoples, with a focus on climate change announced today

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ismaili Imamat and the Province of British Columbia today signed an Agreement of Cooperation committing to advance joint efforts for development work in B.C. and around the world.

An immediate project to be implemented will be between the Climate Action Secretariat of British Columbia and the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat to assess climate change adaptation and long-term risks and opportunities in South and Central Asia.

Representing His Highness the Aga Khan, Prince Rahim Aga Khan said: "British Columbia has been a leading voice in the fight against climate change. Its institutions, companies, and organisations, both public and private, are at the cutting edge of critical knowledge in areas like environment, climate change, and sustainability. It is our hope that in this spirit of partnership, we can identify new solutions that bring value to British Columbia, Canada, and indeed the world".

"Fighting climate change requires an all-hands-on deck approach. With this historic agreement, we are sharing B.C.'s Climate Change Adaptation Model with the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat, which will help assess climate risks in South and Central Asia regions that are impacted by catastrophic flooding," said Premier John Horgan. "Together, we are building on a long history of collaboration between B.C. and the Ismaili Muslim community, making life better for people around the world."

The agreement with the Ismaili Imamat comes as 50 years of history of the Ismaili community in Canada is celebrated this year. In keeping with the mandate of his role as Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, the Aga Khan has worked to improve the quality of life of all people regardless of their birthplace, background or religious belief.

The signing today in Vancouver is one of a number of events this week marking 50 years of the significant presence of the Ismaili Muslim community in Canada. Additional events are planned across the country to commemorate important partnerships to improve quality of life, both here in Canada and around the world:

September 25, 2022 : Global Ismaili Civic Day fostered local civic engagement in communities across Canada with a focus on environmental stewardship including park clean-ups, tree planting, recycling drives and more.

September 25, 2022: In Toronto, Prince Amyn Aga Khan attended the ceremonial street naming of Aga Khan Boulevard and received the Key to the City on behalf of His Highness the Aga Khan.

September 27, 2022: In Toronto, Prince Amyn Aga Khan attended the groundbreaking of Generations, a charitable community-based model to support vulnerable individuals, families, and seniors within an intergenerational framework.

September 28, 2022: In Edmonton, the University of Alberta inaugurated the Diwan Pavilion at the Aga Khan Garden housed at the University of Alberta.

