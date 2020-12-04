Providence Therapeutics Submits Clinical Trial Application (CTA) to Health Canada for the mRNA COVID vaccine

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Providence Therapeutics confirmed today that a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) was submitted to Health Canada, December 3, for the mRNA COVID vaccine, PTX-COVID19-B. The company has been keeping Health Canada informed through development of the vaccine candidate.

The Company will not comment further until appropriate discussions have been concluded with Health Canada.

SOURCE Providence Therapeutics

