Proven Digital Executive Deirdre McGlashan Joins MDC Partners as Chief Media Officer

Media, Data and Technology Expert Provides Centralized Media Leadership to MDC Clients

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) today announced that Deirdre McGlashan has joined the Company as Chief Media Officer, a new role at the company reporting directly to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Penn. McGlashan joins MDC from MediaCom, where she served as Global Chief Digital Officer, tasked with channeling the power of technology across digital media and communications to unlock business growth for clients' brands.

"Never has it been so critical for brands to successfully connect content to commerce and unite brand media with performance media," said Penn. "Deirdre's deep, international view of the digital ecosystem, leadership directing massive global digital ad spends, and expertise marrying data, technology and communications into modern marketing solutions, is exactly what clients need to innovate today."

The appointment comes on the heels of MDC's focused strategic and operational initiatives over the last two years to provide modern global marketers with innovative, data-driven and integrated solutions. These have included, among others, the formation of agency networks within MDC to unite lead creative agencies with data, technology and a full suite of communications services, the creation of a new division at the center of MDC to serve larger integrated accounts across the entire firm, the establishment of a central Global Technology Group, and the recent international expansion of MDC's network through its global affiliates program, which established a presence in MENA, Eastern Europe, and Russia, and expanded the company's footprint in Asia Pacific.

In her role as Chief Media Officer, McGlashan will work closely with the leadership of its best-in-class media offerings, continuing to evolve MDC's global media, data and technology capabilities, offering scaled clients the expert and advanced solutions that drive superior business results. As a key central client resource, McGlashan will also identify new emerging media platforms, partners, and technology solutions, as well as lead collaborative global pitch opportunities at the network level.

"Successful media organizations today need to have expertise over media, content, data and technology and the ability to move quickly," said McGlashan. "MDC has proven to be prescient in this reinvention. The past year has only cemented the dire need for digital transformation across the entire marketing services stack, and at MDC, we'll be providing modern marketers with an even more agile and technology-driven model to succeed."

McGlashan, who will start in her new role in April, brings to MDC a deep background in digital marketing across three continents, having worked closely with platforms like Twitch, TikTok, Alibaba and Tencent, complementing extensive experience in the Google, Facebook, and Amazon ecosystems. She has led roles across creative, production, development, operations, media, strategy, technology and data, and in her previous role as Global Chief Digital Officer at MediaCom, drove a digital-first mindset across the network's 8,000 global employees and worked alongside agency leadership to revamp the firm's digital approach. McGlashan previously served as Head of Digital, Global Clients for Aegis Media, and prior to that, as CEO of Aegis Media company wwwins Isobar Greater China, where she led a team of 220 digital specialists across strategy, creative, technology and media. An entrepreneur at heart, Deirdre was also a Founding Partner of independent agency AnalogFolk, a multi-disciplinary marketing communications agency that fuses both analog and digital communications channels.

About MDC Partners Inc.

MDC Partners is one of the most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. As "The Place Where Great Talent Lives," MDC Partners is celebrated for its innovative advertising, public relations, branding, digital, social and event marketing agency partners, which are responsible for some of the most memorable and effective campaigns for the world's most respected brands. By leveraging technology, data analytics, insights and strategic consulting solutions, MDC Partners drives creative excellence, business growth and measurable return on marketing investment for over 1,700 clients worldwide. For more information about MDC Partners and its partner firms, visit our website at mdc-partners.com and follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/mdcpartners .

CONTACT: Alexandra Delanghe

MDC Partners

646-429-1845

[email protected]

SOURCE MDC Partners Inc.

Related Links

http://www.mdc-partners.com

