Protonify Providing Researchers with Complimentary Access to its High-Purity THC and THCa

NANOOSE BAY, BC, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Protonify Corporation ("Protonify" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of high purity cannabinoid ingredients ( www.protonify.com ), is pleased to announce the launch of a Global Cannabinoid Research Partnership Campaign designed to engage the world's leading researchers investigating the medicinal and therapeutic efficacy of delta-9-THC and THCA.

Under this new program, Protonify will provide cannabis researchers with complimentary access to its unique, high-purity, pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid ingredients including THC concentrate (96%+ purity) and our industry-leading THCA isolate that has proven stability in an odorless, tasteless powder format and purity levels that approach 100%. These products are produced with Protonify's patent-pending, organic chemistry-based process that is unlike any other cannabis extraction technique being used today. The process results in consistent, high-purity products that set the bar for clinical cannabinoid research.

"One of the greatest challenges that cannabis researchers face is the lack of consistent, high-quality cannabinoid inputs", said Andrew Fisher, CEO of Protonify. "Cannabinoid ingredients that have been sourced from traditional cannabis extractors contain high levels of unknown impurities, are unstable, and critically, have different profiles from one batch to the next. Protonify solves these problems. We look forward to sharing our quality products with teams seeking to effectively advance global cannabinoid research."

THCA Isolate: THCA is rapidly becoming one of the most widely discussed cannabinoids in research today. To date, clinical application of THCA has been complicated by its instability, as it readily converts into THC. Protonify solves this problem with a proven, stable product that is perfect for robust clinical studies. Research to date has uncovered many potential benefits that include anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antiemetic, analgesic and as a neuroprotective, without the unwanted psychoactive effects of THC.

Pure THC Concentrate: The bulk of today's botanical THC concentrates utilize traditional distillate-based processes which produce products that are limited to purity levels of about 90%. In addition to the high-level of impurities, and as a consequence of the distillation process, artifacts and isomers of the desired delta-9-THC molecule are created which negatively impact product quality, consistency, taste, user experience, safety, among other factors. Protonify offers a unique pathway to delta-9-THC that eliminates the many impurities that are associated with the distillation process.

Interested partners should contact Protonify at [email protected] . Third-party licensed laboratory certificates of analysis ("COAs") are available upon request.

Protonify Corporation is a privately-held, Canadian-licensed global B2B manufacturer of botanically-derived pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid isolates of the highest purity. Protonify's cannabinoids are non-synthetic, odorless and approach 100% purity. Available in several formats, including dry powder and nano-encapsulated, the cannabinoids fit seamlessly into traditional CPG formulations, industrial scale production lines and supply chains, and are the perfect foundation to enable cannabis product formulators and manufacturers to safely and reliably build brand affinity for consumer packaged goods containing THC and THCA. Manufacturing of Protonify ingredients follow Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for extracted products, aligning with existing GMP / ISO / HACCP standards, and are the foundation for the next generation of cannabis-infused, high purity medicinal products.

For more information, please visit www.protonify.com .

For further information: please contact Protonify Corporation at [email protected]