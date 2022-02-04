Protests Must Remain Peaceful and Non-Disruptive

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Rocco Rossi, President & CEO, Ontario Chamber of Commerce and Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association released the following statement:

"The Ontario Chamber of Commerce and Ontario Hospital Association are calling for calm amid ongoing protests in Ottawa with plans to expand across Ontario.

"We strongly urge those exercising their right to freedom of expression to do so peacefully, and in a manner that is respectful to residents, patients seeking care, health care personnel performing their duties and businesses who are only just now reopening.

"There have been many sacrifices already made throughout the pandemic. Let's not add to the burden and loss of those who have already given so much."

About the Ontario Chamber of Commerce

For more than a century, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) has been the independent, non-partisan, indispensable partner of Ontario business. The OCC's mission is to support economic growth in Ontario by defending business priorities at Queen's Park on behalf of its network's diverse 60,000 members.

About the Ontario Hospital Association

The Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) is the voice of the province's public hospitals. The OHA serves hospitals through advocacy, learning and engagement, labour relations and data and analytics to build a better health system. We do this by conducting evidence-based research, proposing ideas, convening members and partners, and encouraging responsible dialogue about change.

SOURCE Ontario Hospital Association

For further information: Michelle Eaton, Vice President, Public Affairs, [email protected], Mobile: (647) 261-4594; Hannah Ward, Media and Communications Advisor, OHA, [email protected]