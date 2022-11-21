Protecting Workers: Teamsters Local Union 987 prepares for possible lockout at Loblaw Distribution Centre

Teamsters Local Union 987 members have been served layoff notice in preparation for a lockout, while the employer continues to earn more profit

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - More than 527 of the 534 members at a Loblaw distribution centre in Calgary have been served layoff notices, effective this week, amidst ongoing contract negotiations. The dispute involves members of Teamsters Local Union 987 of Alberta (Teamsters 987) who are asking for better quality of life and wage increases as part of their collective agreement.

A portion of the distribution centre workers who earn hourly wages are not only struggling with earning less than the acceptable living wage for Calgary of $22.401, but they are also now facing layoffs just ahead of the holiday season. There are 534 Teamsters members who work in the affected Loblaw distribution centre.

Teamsters 987 members have twice rejected the employer's offer, the first time on November 3, and the same offer was rejected for a second time on November 15. The second rejection was a Labour Board supervised proposal vote.

Says John Taylor, Business Agent, Teamsters Local Union 987, "These members are dedicated to helping Loblaw move product to its many stores across Western Canada. As they negotiate for higher wages and a better quality of life, they are facing unnecessary layoffs, all while Loblaw profits continue to soar."

"We believe that having time with family are basic rights that our members deserve," continues Taylor. "Our members are feeling the pain of record inflation, especially at the grocery store, and have voiced their concerns. We will always stand up for our members."

The current agreement expired on June 6, 2022. Teamsters 987 has informed Loblaw that the Union is prepared to return to the bargaining table to avoid further layoffs and a potential dispute.

