Protecting wild oyster populations and supporting harvesters through the voluntary Oyster Licence Retirement Grant Program

SUMMERSIDE, PE, Aug. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is taking action to support affected wild oyster harvesters in Atlantic Canada who are facing substantial losses due to the spread of Multinucleate Sphere Unknown (MSX) and Dermo. This growing threat has significantly impacted wild oyster populations and harvesters, requiring strong action from governments and industry partners.

Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, announced the launch of the Oyster Licence Retirement Grant Program. This time-limited, voluntary program is designed to ease pressure on severely depleted wild oyster stocks by supporting an orderly transition for affected harvesters in Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick who are highly dependent on oyster harvesting as a source of fishing income. The program addresses pressures specific to the wild fishery, while other federal supports continue to assist commercial oyster growers.

Eligible licence holders who apply for the Program receive $40,000 in exchange for the permanent retirement of their wild oyster licence(s) and/or permit(s). Active wild oyster licence holders, including holders of spring permits, fall licences and/or mollusk unspecified permits can apply. If approved, a harvester's wild oyster fishing access (through licence(s) and/or permit) would be permanently retired and they would not obtain oyster fishing access for ten years. This is in keeping with the program's goal of stabilizing the wild oyster population for long-term recovery.

Program applications will open in September and further information will be provided in the coming weeks.

Quotes

"Oysters have been harvested in Atlantic Canada for generations, and the diseases moving through these populations are a serious threat to that. I know this is a hard moment for the people who make their living on the water. For harvesters who decide the time is right to permanently retire a licence or permit, this program is there to support that decision. It also takes pressure off the wild population while our scientists keep working on the diseases. These are small operations in small communities, and they need a path forward."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Our coastal and fishing communities have faced many challenges in the last few years, and the spread of MSX and Dermo has had a painful impact on the workers who depend on wild oyster harvesting for their livelihoods. This program will help provide a path forward for harvesters during an incredibly difficult period, while giving wild oyster stocks the chance to recover. We recognize the uncertainty this has created and we will continue working to protect the long‑term health of the industry for Atlantic Canadians."

The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Oyster fishing has supported families here for generations. Disease has hit our harvesters hard, and this program is about allowing those wild oyster fishers who wish to exit from the fishery the means to do so, while ensuring a stable future for those wild oyster fishers who depend on this fishery for their livelihoods."

Bobby Morrissey, Member of Parliament for Egmont

Quick Facts

Prince Edward Island produces over 90 per cent of all wild oysters in Atlantic Canada, with some harvesting taking place in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Wild oyster harvesting accounts for between 25 and 30 per cent of PEI's oyster sector, with landed value estimated at $6.8 million in 2024.

MSX and Dermo (also known as Perkinsosis) pose no risks to human health or food safety, but can cause decreased growth rates and increased oyster mortality. They do not affect other bivalves in Atlantic Canada, including mussels, scallops or clams.

MSX was first confirmed in PEI in July 2024, and Dermo was first confirmed in PEI in July 2025.

To help manage the spread of disease, Fisheries and Oceans Canada regulates movements of oysters through the Introductions and Transfers licensing program, in collaboration with provincial authorities and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

In order to be eligible for the Oyster Licence Retirement Grant Program, licence holders must demonstrate at least a 50 per cent dependency on wild oyster landings for their fishing revenue and report at least $3,600 in verifiable oyster landed value. This is to ensure those most affected by the decline in wild oysters can access support.

Last year, Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced approximately $1 million in funding to advance MSX science research and co-chaired the 2024 MSX Science Summit with the Province of Prince Edward Island to identify scientific knowledge gaps and priorities for further research.

Access to the quahog fishery will not be impacted by the licence retirement program.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]