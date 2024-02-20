CORNER BROOK, NL, Feb. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Eight communities across Newfoundland will have improved shoreline protection and erosion controls after a combined investment of $4.3 million from the federal government, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and municipalities across the province.

Announced by Minister Gudie Hutchings, and Minister John Abbott, these projects will protect municipal parks, water and wastewater infrastructure, roadways, and homes from shoreline erosion and extreme weather events.

From Cox's Cove to Old Perlican, 10 projects across the eight communities will have armour stone installed and related upgrades made to protect their shorelines. These projects are necessary to protect critical infrastructure from storm surges and will serve as long-term solutions to prevent coastal erosion.

Quotes

"Newfoundlanders and Labradorians are no strangers to bad weather. We know firsthand that storms are intensifying and becoming more frequent. The reality of climate change isn't a distant threat—it's here. Today, we are taking steps to combat climate change and protect homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure. Newfoundland and Labrador is filled with vibrant, resilient communities. Your government is taking steps to ensure they remain that way."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"More and more, we are witnessing the devastation caused by extreme weather events and their impact on coastal communities and infrastructure. Projects like the ones we have announced today will help make our shorelines more resilient, and offer a level of added protection to important infrastructure in our towns and communities."

The Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts

The federal government is investing over $1.7 million through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing over $2 million and the municipalities are contributing a combined $520,000 spread across their respective projects. A list of the municipalities and projects included in this announcement can be found in the announcement backgrounder.

through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of and is investing over and the municipalities are contributing a combined spread across their respective projects. A list of the municipalities and projects included in this announcement can be found in the announcement backgrounder. This stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, 273 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Newfoundland and Labrador , with a total federal contribution of more than $100 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $110 million .

and , with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Related Products

Backgrounder: Protecting shorelines across Newfoundland and Labrador

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, (343) 598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Maria Browne, Media Relations Manager, Transportation and Infrastructure, (709) 729-1758, [email protected]