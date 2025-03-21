Protecting Canada Reveals Blueprint to Defeat Polievere

OTTAWA, ON, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today Protecting Canada released This Is How To Protect Canada , a public memo that offers a tangible plan to defeat Pierre Poilievre. Days away from the beginning of the federal election campaign, the memo isn't just research – it's a roadmap that makes public the strategy to defeat Poilievre and protect the Canada we know and love.

Over the last year, Protecting Canada has been researching a message-tested, data-driven playbook, but once the election is called, it will be up to others to take up this fight.

The memo includes:

Exclusive polling

Approaching the Poilievre-Trump Connection

Identifying Core Canadian Values

Strategic Imperatives

Message Testing: The Most Effective Anti-Poilievre Frames

The public memo is available on the Protecting Canada website .

As it winds down, Protecting Canada is making this blueprint publicly available for Canadians who are ready to defend Canada.

For more information, visit www.protectingcanada.ca or stream all past campaign videos on the Protecting Canada YouTube channel.

