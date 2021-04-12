Protecting a New Canadian Industry: New Association of Companies to Support Establishing National Standards for Medical Mask Manufacturing in Canada

The Canadian Association of Medical Mask Manufacturers (CAMMM) will provide key insights and subject matter expertise to support the establishment of medical mask manufacturing standards in Canada.

KELOWNA, BC and WATERLOO, ON, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Founded by two of the largest medical mask manufacturers in the country, the Canadian Association of Medical Mask Manufacturers (CAMMM) was created with the intent of supporting government and industry in establishing standards and regulations for this newly formed Canadian industry.

CAMMM, founded by Breathe Medical Manufacturing Ltd. located in Kelowna, British Columbia and The Canadian Shield of Waterloo, Ontario, believes the trade association will play a key role in supporting Canada's mask manufacturing industry. CAMMM's group of subject-matter experts will help to communicate with legislators and regulators, as well as support new methodologies and technologies emerging in the industry.

The association has two main goals: 1) to help enhance the economic health of the medical mask manufacturing industry in Canada, and 2) to help build an established standards and regulatory system to protect Canadians.

CAMMM plans on working closely with the federal and provincial-territorial governments, health professionals, member companies, suppliers, and other stakeholders to deliver safe, accessible, innovative and sustainable medical masks for Canadians and export markets. Canadian companies, organizations, individuals, and suppliers within the industry are welcome and encouraged to join the association.

Commenting on founding CAMMM, Jeremy Hedges, CEO of The Canadian Shield, said: "On behalf of The Canadian Shield and its employees and suppliers, we're pleased to be joining Breathe Medical as a founding member of CAMMM, and we look forward to building a strong industry. Everyone in the Canadian industry is highly focused on achieving safety and security for Canadians in many different walks of life and industries, and an industry association is a key avenue for all of us to work cooperatively with governments and industry to reach those important goals."

Commenting on the founding of CAMMM, Robert Balazs, CAMMM's Chairperson, said: "Our industry is growing rapidly, and leading companies such as The Canadian Shield, Breathe Medical Manufacturing Ltd. and others form the backbone of a secure and safe supply of protective equipment and masks for all Canadians."

Over the coming months, CAMMM will work directly with key stakeholders and various levels of government to establish standards and regulations for the medical mask manufacturing industry.

Members of the industry interested in learning more about joining the Canadian Association of Medical Mask Manufacturers can obtain more information at www.CAMMM.ca.

About The Canadian Shield

Based in Waterloo, Ontario, The Canadian Shield is on a mission to build a sustainable future for medical device manufacturing in North America in order to achieve safety and security for Canada, and to help build a future in which our country is a global leader of medical device manufacturing, product sustainability and innovation. For more information, visit: www.canadianshieldppe.ca

About Breathe Medical Manufacturing Ltd.

Breathe Medical Manufacturing designs, manufactures and distributes disposable surgical/procedure masks and N95 particulate respirators. Breathe Medical services multiple global markets, including medical, health and beauty, industrial, and food and beverage processing plants. Headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia, the company produces ASTM medical levels 1, 2 and 3 and N95 respirator masks for the Canadian and United States markets. For more information, visit: www.breathemedicalmanufacturing.com

