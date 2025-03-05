Protected Area in Seal River Watershed Is Feasible, According to Assessment by Manitoba, Parks Canada & four First Nations

WINNIPEG, MB, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Establishing a protected area in the Seal River Watershed of northern Manitoba is feasible, according to a report signed by the Manitoba Government, the Government of Canada, and the Sayisi Dene First Nation, Northlands Denesuline First Nation, Barren Lands First Nation, and O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation. Governments reached this conclusion after an extensive, year-long engagement and assessment of the natural, economic, social, and cultural impacts of creating a protected area including an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area (IPCA) and potential national park reserve and/or provincial park in the region.

The report marks a major milestone in the effort to sustain one of the largest intact watersheds left in the world. Now that all parties have determined a protected area is feasible, they will move into negotiations for an establishment agreement. This next phase will include ongoing engagement with stakeholders and the public, with ample opportunities to share feedback and input.

"The results are in: Protecting the Seal River Watershed is good for the land, good for our communities, and good for Manitoba and the country." said Chief Shirley Ducharme of O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation. "Our four First Nations want to protect the watershed, not just for our communities but for all people. This feasibility assessment is an important step toward making that vision a reality."

The assessment looked at the economics associated with creating a protected area and found that tourism could continue to grow and generate jobs. Visitors are already drawn by the area's world-class fishing, caribou, beluga whales, migratory birds, and Dene and Cree cultural experiences. Tourism is the main economic engine in the watershed, with five existing lodges generating about $11 million per year.

"The Alliance is committed to expanding our tourism and stewardship economy. We want Manitobans to come and catch 30-pound trout with their children and float the last undammed river in Manitoba," said Stephanie Thorassie, Executive Director of the Seal River Watershed Alliance. "Creating the IPCA will ensure these healthy lands, clean waters, and fish and caribou will be here for generations to come. And expanding tourism and hiring Land Guardians to care for the watershed will create economic opportunity in the region right now."

The report concluded there is strong public support for creating a protected area in the watershed. The Manitoba Government, Parks Canada, and the Seal River Watershed Alliance invited stakeholders–including rights holders, lodge owners, outfitters, tourism associations, and other NGOs –to meet and share their interests and concerns. And Parks Canada created an online survey for all members of the public to offer feedback.

"We are not surprised that Manitobans and Canadians support the IPCA; we've been hearing the same feedback for years," said Chief Jason Bussidor, Sayisi Dene First Nation. "The Alliance has been meeting with stakeholders in the watershed since we began, and we've collected almost 30,000 signatures in support of the IPCA. Our vision for the watershed inspires people, and we will keep working with our neighbours to move it forward together."

The assessment grew out of an historic agreement signed on January 18, 2024 by the Seal River Watershed Alliance, the Manitoba Government, and the Government of Canada. That agreement also called for creating an interim land withdrawal from mining claims while the study is underway. In the assessment, those same three parties recommended the interim land withdrawal remain in place through all protected area establishment processes.

"We have reached this exciting milestone through a Nation-to-Nation-to-Nation approach," said Chief Simon Denechezhe, Northlands Denesuline First Nation. "The Alliance has worked hard to bring everyone to the table and identify our shared goals for the watershed. This collaborative process offers a made-in-Manitoba model for positive partnership."

The feasibility report concludes that the partners will proceed with negotiations for the development of a protected area(s) proposal, including an IPCA, a national park reserve, and/or provincial park. Negotiation and any subsequent establishment processes will include Section 35 consultation with rights-holders and engagement with stakeholders and the public per Canada and Manitoba's formal processes for establishing protected areas.

"Our four First Nations are proud to be leading the effort to create the largest land-based protected area in Canada," said Chief Michael Sewap, Barren Lands First Nation. "There are not many places left like the Seal River Watershed. There are no permanent roads, mines, or hydro here. Instead, we have clean water, moose, fish, medicines, and the caribou. This is what we want to protect for the future."

