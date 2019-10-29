Protect Yourself this Cold Season with New BETADINE® COLD DEFENCE™ Nasal Spray

BETADINE®, the trusted leader in infection treatment and protection, has launched BETADINE® COLD DEFENCE™ Nasal Spray for the early treatment of viruses, the most common cause of colds2.

When used at the first sign of cold symptoms, BETADINE® is proven to help reduce the length of a cold and prevent viruses from spreading and multiplying. By trapping and disabling the cold virus and reducing the number of cold viruses in the nose, BETADINE® can help defend against colds, which is especially important for parents with young children and individuals with weakened immune systems who are more susceptible to illness.

"No one enjoys being sick – myself included – and while the goal is always to avoid getting sick in the first place, sometimes medicine is required," says Professor Ronald Eccles, former Director at the Common Cold Centre, Cardiff University and current Professor Emeritus in the School of Biosciences at Cardiff University. "Early infection treatment is a key innovation in cough and cold treatment. Addressing viruses at the earliest sign is essential for quick recovery and has the added benefit of preventing the spread of the cold, keeping all those around you healthy throughout cough and cold season."

Cold Treatment That Goes Beyond Symptom Management

When a cold strikes, managing symptoms is important, but a full and speedy recovery is always the goal. BETADINE® goes beyond addressing the symptoms of a cold by defending against the viruses that are the root cause of the discomfort, congestion, runny nose and upper respiratory tract infections that accompany the common cold. BETADINE® COLD DEFENCE™ Nasal Spray directly attacks the viruses that cause the common cold by trapping and disabling them in the nasal cavity. The disabled viruses are then expelled with the product the next time you blow your nose. The result: a reduced duration for the common cold – not just management of the worst symptoms.

"Many cough and cold products on the market focus on symptom management to get you through the one to two-week duration of the average cold," says Professor Eccles. "By blocking the viruses that cause the common cold, BETADINE® COLD DEFENCE™ Nasal Spray is able to reduce the length and severity of colds and manage cold symptoms."

About BETADINE ® COLD DEFENCE™ Nasal Spray

BETADINE® COLD DEFENCE™ Nasal Spray is an over-the-counter treatment which is clinically proven to defend against colds and to shorten the duration of colds when used at the first sign. It works by helping to trap and disable cold viruses, preventing them from spreading and multiplying in the nasal cavity.

Clinically proven to defend against colds

Antibiotic-free

Soothes and hydrates nasal passages

Relieves congestion and runny nose

Safe for the whole family: BETADINE ® COLD DEFENCE™ Nasal Spray is safe for use by adults and children ages 4 and up, and children 1 year old and up with the recommendation of a Health Care Practitioner.

