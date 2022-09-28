Protect yourself and the health system this fall - get the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - As the seasons change and Ontarians begin to move indoors, the Ontario Hospital Association (OHA) is strongly urging members of the public to do two important things: stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations and get the flu shot.

Vaccinations are our best defence against COVID-19. It is vital for all Ontarians to receive their first, second and booster doses as soon as they are eligible. COVID-19 vaccines are proven to reduce the likelihood of severe COVID-19 disease and health outcomes. By increasing our vaccination rate, we can reduce the burden on hospitals and the people who work in them, minimizing disruption to hospital services unrelated to COVID-19. Beginning September 26, 2022, individuals 18 years of age and older can now receive a new bivalent booster which will better protect individuals against the Omicron variant.

With the start of fall and respiratory illness season, healthcare workers are also preparing for the increased spread of another virus: influenza, more commonly known as the flu. Cases of the flu were lower than usual in previous years due to province-wide lockdowns and masking mandates. This year, however, more people are out and about in the community and provincial mask mandates have been relaxed in most settings. This means we will likely see an increase of all viruses circulating in the community, including COVID-19 and the flu. These illnesses have the potential to add additional pressure on heavily stressed healthcare systems and serious, potentially life-threatening conditions in some individuals. By getting the flu shot, Ontarians can protect themselves and others from the influenza virus and its complications.

While the worst of the pandemic is behind us, it is vital that we continue to follow public health guidelines to protect one another, including our most vulnerable. Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and influenza will help people to stay safe, healthy and out of hospitals as the health system recovers and rebuilds. The OHA encourages everyone to roll up their sleeves and receive the vaccinations they are eligible for as soon as they are able, or to reach out to their family physician if they have any questions or concerns. We each have a role to play in protecting ourselves, one another, and the healthcare system.

- Anthony Dale, President and CEO, Ontario Hospital Association

