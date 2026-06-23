Protect Your Property: Albertans Urged to Prepare for 2026 Hail Season

Insurance experts share practical steps homeowners can take now to safeguard their property and reduce the risk of costly losses

EDMONTON, AB, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - With hail season getting an early start in southern Alberta, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is sharing general insurance information and practical steps homeowners can take to help safeguard their property and avoid costly losses.

Alberta has experienced a major hailstorm every year for the past decade, with damage totalling $8 billion. In the summer of 2024 alone, Calgary was hit with a devastating hailstorm that resulted in over 130,000 insurance claims and over $3 billion in insured damage. This event was the second costliest disaster in Canadian history, after the Fort McMurray wildfires in 2016.

"Hailstorms have been wreaking havoc across Alberta each and every year," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific and Western, IBC. "These events have significant impacts on the cost of insurance, and their human toll is growing as lives are disrupted and businesses are impacted for weeks following the storms. That's why IBC has called on the provincial government to give homeowners incentives to retrofit their properties with hail-resistant materials and to mandate the use of these materials in building construction."

Installing hail-resistant materials can help significantly reduce home insurance premiums in high-risk areas. For example, homeowners may see insurance savings of up to 50% when hail resistant materials are in place. Building or renovating with these materials may also provide lower deductibles and improve coverage levels, should a claim occur.

"It's been an active start to the severe weather season in Western Canada, with flooding in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, damaging wind gusts and hail in southern Alberta and wildfires in British Columbia," said Sutherland. "Severe weather season is in full swing, and it's important to residents that they can take preventative steps to prepare for the unexpected and help mitigate potential damage to their property."

Preventing hail damage

When thunderstorms – which can include hail – are in the forecast, follow these precautions to help protect your home and property from hail damage:

Park your vehicle in a covered area.

Clear your eavestroughs of debris to ensure proper drainage.

Cover outdoor items like barbecues and patio furniture or store them indoors.

Longer-term hail protection tips:

Install window safety films to help prevent glass from shattering.

Consider installing impact-resistant storm shutters for windows, skylights and doors.

When replacing roofing, install a self-adhering waterproofing underlayment, and consider using Class 4 impact-resistant roofing when completing upgrades or repairs.

Staying safe during a hailstorm

Be ready for hail before it hits. Here are simple actions you can take to keep yourself and your family safe:

Seek shelter in a safe, secure building.

Stay away from windows, skylights, and building entrances and exits.

If you're driving, find a place to safely pull off the road, and protect yourself from shattered glass by facing away from all windows.

If you're caught outdoors with no immediately accessible shelter, crouch down, face away from the wind and protect your head and neck with your hands.

Watch for flooded areas and avoid them if possible – excessive hail combined with heavy rain can plug storm drains and create localized flooding.

Stay away from trees, towers, metal fences and poles to avoid injury from lightning.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]