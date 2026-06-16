IBC supports Manitoba's call for a national commercial trucking database

Improved oversight would enhance road safety and ease pressure on insurance claims costs

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is lending its support to calls from the Manitoba government and Manitoba Trucking Association for the creation of a national database for commercial trucking, to improve driver safety and prevent further tragedies on Canada's roadways.

Following the recent fatal collision involving a previously de-certified transport company in Brandon, Manitoba, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Lisa Naylor urged Ottawa to take action and create a national database to help provinces better track safety certification and violations for commercial truck companies, vehicles and drivers. A national carrier registry with stronger interprovincial data sharing would help regulators identify unsafe operators and stop them from resurfacing elsewhere. Insurers could also use this data to verify claims and infraction histories when assessing commercial insurance risk.

Earlier this week, federal Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon indicated that the Government of Canada is prepared to support the creation of a national database for the certification of trucking companies.

"IBC has long advocated that a national database of claims history and regulatory certifications for commercial truckers would help improve road safety, combat fraud and support better informed insurance coverage and pricing across Canada's trucking sector," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific and Western, IBC. "We commend Manitoba for leading this call for national coordination to address truck driver qualification and enforcement gaps that pose significant road safety issues across the country. We also commend the federal government for its receptivity to a database."

In its public policy recommendation document, "Improving the Risk Profile of Commercial Trucking in Canada," IBC advocates for the creation of a national database of trucking insurance and claims information to help verify each trucker's driving history and address fraud in the marketplace. The recommendations also advocate for stronger and more consistent driver training requirements across the country to reduce collisions and improve accountability in the commercial trucking sector.

The recent tragedy in Manitoba is just the latest in a long list of safety issues with commercial trucking across the country, including:

Drivers who are undertrained and lacking appropriate qualifications pose a danger, not only to themselves but to everyone else on the road. A 2024 report by MNP noted they also contribute to cost pressures in the insurance system that impact everyone, as insurers continue to see a significant increase in the size and severity of insurance claims resulting from collisions related to commercial trucking.

"While progress is being made, more remains to be done to improve the safety of Canada's roadways for everyone," said Liam McGuinty, Vice-President, Federal Affairs, IBC. "A safe, robust and strong commercial trucking sector is critical to the Canadian economy. All levels of government need to work together to advance solutions to support legitimate trucking businesses that follow the rules."

IBC is keen to work with governments and stakeholders on practical, evidence-based solutions that improve commercial trucking safety and support a stronger, more transparent regulatory framework across Canada.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]