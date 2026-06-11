Manitoba flooding: Insurance Bureau of Canada shares key insurance guidance for affected residents

Helpline and resources now available to support Manitobans through claims and recovery

EDMONTON, AB, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - In response to recent severe weather and flooding in Manitoba, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is sharing key insurance information and tips for affected residents. IBC has also launched its Virtual Community Assistance Mobile Pavilion (V‑CAMP) helpline, providing real-time, one-to-one support and guidance.

"The devastation from this major weather event in southern and western Manitoba is deeply concerning. Our thoughts are with the individuals and families affected," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific and Western, IBC. "We thank the first responders, emergency officials and local residents working to protect lives and property. As recovery begins, those with damage can contact their insurer when ready to start a claim. Those with general insurance questions are encouraged to contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC."

Insurance coverage information for affected residents:

Sewer backup: Water damage in a basement due to sewer backup is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional sewer backup coverage.

Overland flood damage: This occurs when bodies of water such as rivers overflow onto dry land. This optional coverage is widely available in Manitoba, but often includes coverage limits and may be unavailable if you live in a known flood-plain or high-risk area.

Roof leaks: Water damage to the interior of your home caused by water entering through a roof leak is typically covered under a standard home insurance policy – but the roof damage itself isn't covered if it's due to wear and tear or poor maintenance.

Coastal/storm surge: Home insurance and business insurance policies generally do not cover damage caused by coastal flooding and/or storm surge.

Wind damage: Damage to homes caused by wind is usually covered. This coverage includes damage caused by flying debris or falling branches or trees, or damage caused by water entering through openings created by a storm.

Additional living expenses: In certain circumstances, homeowners who are unable to return home due to insured damage are entitled to additional living expenses.

Coverage may vary by insurer and policy. Policyholders are encouraged to review their policy wording and speak with their insurance representative to confirm coverage.

Tips for starting the claims process:

When it is safe, take these steps to begin the insurance claims process:

Assess and document the damage. Taking photos can be helpful.

Call your insurance representative or your insurer's claims department to report your damage.

If possible, assemble proofs of purchase, photos, receipts and warranties. Keep damaged items unless they pose a health hazard.

Keep notes. Be as detailed as possible when documenting damage and providing information.

Keep all receipts related to cleanup.

If you've been displaced, keep the receipts for your additional living expenses. Ask your insurance representative if you are covered for additional living expenses and for what period of time.

Commercial insurance policyholders:

Business interruption coverage is usually triggered by direct physical damage to your business or damage to a neighbouring business that causes your location to be shut down. Consult with your insurance representative to determine whether your business interruption coverage will cover the event. Policyholders with questions about their individual coverage should contact their insurance representative.

Seasonal or secondary residences:

When it is safe to do so, check any seasonal or secondary residences and report any damage to your insurance representative as soon as possible. Policies for these properties may have different coverage or limits than a primary home insurance policy. Review your policy or check with your insurance professional to confirm your coverage.

IBC's V-CAMP:

Insurers serve as "second responders" in the recovery period after catastrophe strikes. IBC's V-CAMP is staffed with trained insurance industry personnel at IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) and [email protected]. to help address consumers' general questions about their home, business or vehicle insurance policies. Affected residents can also visit IBC's Flooding and Insurance webpage to learn more about insurance and the various stages of the claims process.

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles, or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram , and like us on Facebook. If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]