AURORA, Ill., Oct. 10, 2022 /CNW/ -- In honour of the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 9-15) and Fire Prevention Month this October, First Alert, now part of Resideo Technologies, Inc., is sharing effective and simple home safety tips to help educate consumers of all ages about safe and reliable precautions against the threats of smoke, fire and carbon monoxide (CO). The annual safety campaign kicks off this month and complements the collective efforts of the fire safety industry, fire departments and select Lowe's, RONA and Réno-Dépôt stores across Canada to raise awareness about fire safety.

Fire safety continues to be a critical topic nationwide. In the decade ending in 2020, there were approximately 220 fire-related deaths each year, according to Statistics Canada.

"Fire safety is essential all year-round," said Ashley Gocken, a First Alert safety expert with Resideo Technologies. "Fire Prevention Week, and by extension Fire Prevention Month throughout all of October, serve as a perfect reminder for families to ensure they have effective home safety measures, and reliable protection they can trust, in place."

First Alert offers the following tips to help families refresh their home fire safety plans this Fire Prevention Month. The campaign is aligned to Resideo Technologies' vision to help protect what matters most.

Every level, every bedroom. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends installing smoke alarms inside every bedroom and on every level of the home, including the basement, and CO alarms near every sleeping area and also on every level. Smoke alarms should be installed high on walls and ceilings and at least three meters away from appliances to help minimize false alarms when cooking. CO alarms are the only way for a consumer to detect this invisible, odourless gas in their home, making installation critical.

Test and maintain. Once alarms are installed, maintenance is key. Testing alarms takes mere moments and is as simple as pressing a button and waiting for a beep, yet 67 per cent of Canadians do not test or replace their alarm batteries as often as they should*. Best practices include testing alarms regularly and changing the batteries at least every six months. For convenient protection and to eliminate battery replacements for a decade, upgrade to First Alert 10-Year Sealed Battery Smoke and CO Alarms.

"Even with new batteries, smoke and CO alarms themselves don't last forever," added Gocken. "These devices are on duty 24/7 and need to be replaced at least every 10 years, sometimes more frequently, depending on the model."

Don't forget about fire extinguishers. According to the NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries. The NFPA also reported that ranges and cooktops were involved in 61 per cent of kitchen fires, underscoring the importance of having a fire extinguishing device within reach to help stop fires before they can spread. Place fire extinguishers in common areas of the home such as the kitchen and garage and know how to use them.

An easy way to remember how to use a fire extinguisher is with the acronym PASS: Pull the pin. Hold the extinguisher with the nozzle pointing away from you and release the locking mechanism. Aim low. Point the extinguisher at the base of the fire. Squeeze the lever slowly and evenly. Sweep the nozzle from side-to-side. When selecting a fire extinguisher, look for devices designed to combat common household fires caused by wood products, grease and electricity, such as the First Alert Rechargeable Home Fire Extinguisher.

Practice an escape plan. In the event of an emergency, seconds count. Create and practice an emergency escape plan with every member of your household. Be sure to identify two ways out of every room, using both doors and windows, and choose a location that is a safe distance from the home as a meeting spot. If your home has a second story, escape ladders should be placed by windows that offer easy and quick paths out of the house.

Learn Fire Safety at Select Stores from the Lowe's Canada Network

To kick off Fire Prevention Month, First Alert and participating stores from the Lowe's Canada network nationwide are joining forces to educate the public about how to help protect their families and homes from the threats of fire and CO.

Throughout October, select Lowe's, RONA and Réno-Dépôt stores will be celebrating first responders and Fire Prevention Month, which will include hosting a variety of fire safety events to educate adults and children about the importance of whole home safety. Store guests can participate in fire safety demonstrations and learn from local first responders about best safety practices. Local dates and times may vary.

To learn more about how to help keep your home and loved ones safe from the threats of smoke and fire, visit FirstAlert.ca/FirePreventionMonth.

