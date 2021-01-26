PHOENIX, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Protecht, Inc. and its FanShield subsidiary are teaming up with Race Roster to reduce the financial risks borne by event organizers and the athletes who register for high-profile endurance events. Under a prior agreement, Race Roster deployed the RegShield Widget into its event management platform. With this 3-year exclusive agreement, Race Roster renews its commitment to leverage Protecht technology and will continue to provide athletes with an opportunity to financially protect their registration investment.

With this partnership, Race Roster's clients who promote, organize, and conduct endurance events across North America will deploy RegShield's technology platform to help deliver a compliant, safe, secure, and user-friendly option to provide financial protection in case registrants can't make the event for any covered reason. Protecht's end-to-end solution takes the entire risk management process off the hands of the event organizer, with a platform that has been optimized to create a streamlined, best-in-class environment for consumers to manage their claim process.

"We're committed to introducing new platforms into the Protecht Family, but we're especially gratified when a current partner acknowledges the value in our service offering by extending the relationship. That's the ultimate compliment." -- Bryan Derbyshire CEO Protecht

"The entire Protecht/RegShield team continues to invest in this partnership. We see them as an extension of our team and they show up day-in and day-out for our shared clients. The Race Roster team is just getting started on our path to becoming the leading global endurance event management platform for virtual and in-person events, and Protecht has been on this journey with us from the beginning." --Bob Pluss CAO Race Roster

About Protecht

Protecht, Inc. is a family of companies leveraging disruptive technologies to build a secure financial experience in today's online economy. We power clients with financial and inventory control, security protocols, data analytics, customer engagement, and increased conversions. With over 100 years of combined experience in fraud, risk, insurance, finance and payments, our industry-leading technologies provide a robust economic infrastructure by giving peace of mind for business and consumers.

About FanShield

A member of the Protecht family of technology companies, FanShield offers ticket protection throughout the entire live event space. Our technology integrates into your favorite ticketing platforms to help protect your ticket purchase. We've teamed up with the best possible partners to deliver a valid, licensed, and filed insurance product; cost-effectively protecting you from a slew of unforeseen circumstances. FanShield: built by fans, for fans. Visit us at https://www.fanshield.com/

About Race Roster

Established in 2012, and based in London, Ontario, Race Roster is one of the world's leading providers of technology in the endurance event industry. The company's industry-leading event management platform offers award-winning technology, innovative solutions, and dedicated customer support. By focusing on the specific needs of event organizers, timers, and fundraising organizations, Race Roster provides best-in-class solutions tailored to event industry professionals.

The company helps millions of athletes discover and register for events, while providing event organizers with a robust CRM tool for tracking participant data, marketing campaigns and event revenue. Race Roster has partnered with over 4,000 organizers to grow, manage and execute on race day. Race Roster is one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America, ranked 18th on the Deloitte Fast 50. In 2019 the company was acquired by ASICS Corporation, a leading designer and manufacturer of performance athletic footwear, apparel and accessories.

