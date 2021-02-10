ProStar Appoints Rob Martindale of Colorado's Department of Transportation to its Technical Advisory Board

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00) announced today that Rob Martindale has joined ProStar's Technical Advisory Board. Mr. Martindale serves as Program Manager of Utilities and Railroads at the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Rules, Policies and Procedures Administrator. He also serves as Technical Council Chair on Utility Mapping, GIS & Data Management for the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials (AASHTO).

"I am very pleased to align myself with a pioneering company such as ProStar," stated Rob Martindale. "Early in my career, I made a commitment to change the way our industry manages buried utilities, and I believe that serving on the ProStar Technical Advisory Board will help me to better realize my mission while serving the needs of the Colorado Department of Transportation."

ProStar's Technology Advisory Board provides integrated executive direction and guidance to identify and ensure that ProStar's Solution remains a global leader in the industry and maintains industry data quality standards. The Technical Advisory Board will engage with key industry leaders including engineering and surveying firms, state and federal agencies, regulators, academia, and data standards committees in order to understand their requirements and influence the direction of ProStar's Solution.

Page Tucker, CEO and founder of ProStar stated, "I'm proud of the fact that we continue to attract the leading minds of the damage prevention industry to ensure all future developments address the key issues our stakeholders face."

About ProStar (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00)

ProStar specializes in the development of Precision Mapping Solutions. ProStar's Solution is patented, natively cloud and mobile, and offered as a SaaS recurring revenue model. ProStar's Solution is designed to improve the business operations of any industry that requires the precise location of subsurface infrastructure including utility, oil & gas, construction, engineering & surveying, 811 and contract locating.

ProStar's Solution enables real-time access to precise location information where and when it is most needed. Knowing the type, precise location, and condition of what lies below the earth's surface can significantly reduce costs, decrease liabilities, improve environmental stewardship and increase productivity during construction and maintenance activities. For more information, please visit: www.prostarcorp.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities.

Contact



Alex Moore

Investor Relations Support

[email protected]

970-242-4024

SOURCE ProStar Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.prostarcorp.com

