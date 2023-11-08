PROSPECT RIDGE RESOURCES EXTENDS THE COPPER RIDGE MINERALIZED ZONE OVER 500 METRES WITH NEW HIGH-GRADE SAMPLES UP TO 78.9 G/T AU, 2050 G/T AG AND 17.75% CU ON THE KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Prospect Ridge") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) is pleased to announce numerous high-grade gold, silver and copper samples recovered from outcrops on the Copper Ridge showing located at the Company's fully owned flagship Knauss Creek property, about 35 km northeast of Terrace, British Columbia.

Following up on high-grade results previously reported on the Copper Ridge showing (see news release dated January 26th, 2023), additional surface sampling and mapping was conducted during the 2023 field season. An impressive collection of high-grade samples was returned, extending the mineralized area well beyond what was previously observed and now measures more than 500 metres by 270 metres (Figure 2).

Key Highlights from rock outcrop sampling:

78.90 g/t Au, 457 g/t Ag and 13.45 % Cu (W386303),

(W386303), 8.46 g/t Au, 1085 g/t Ag and 17.75 % Cu (W384736),

(W384736), 23.80 g/t Au, 738 g/t Ag and 5.42 % Cu (W386304),

(W386304), 15.20 g/t Au, 1970 g/t Ag and 0.39 % Cu (W489416),

(W489416), 5.68 g/t Au, 2050 g/t Ag and 5.26 % Cu (W385923, erratic block sample),

(W385923, erratic block sample), 13.80 g/t Au, 746 g/t Ag and 1.32 % Cu (W500637),

(W500637), 3.21 g/t Au, 1260 g/t Ag and 2.20 % Cu (W489414), and

(W489414), and 2.26 g/t Au, 166 g/t Ag and 11.40 % Cu (W500642).

Prospect Ridge CEO Michael Iverson commented, "We suspected that this area would be highly prospective, with malachite and azurite stains visible from the air, the first time we flew there. This prospectivity has been confirmed with the return of numerous high-grade results over an ever-increasing size of area. We decided to include all the results from the first batch of samples sent to the laboratory. This area represents a high priority for the Company and future work will consist of mapping and prospecting and follow-up drilling in due course."

Prospect Ridge President Yan Ducharme added, "We continue to be pleased with the results of the field work that continues to return high grade samples from an area that has grown in size to over 500 metres. To date, surface prospecting has been an effective tool to assess this area. Typically the field team identifies mineralized blocks in the slope scree and follow the uphill trail to find the outcrop source. The receding glaciers have exposed many new veins and the recent sampling highlights the excellent potential of these new areas."

The Copper Ridge showing is in the southern part of the Knauss Creek property. To the north, there is an east-west oriented cliff where malachite-azurite stains can be seen extending down slope for tens of metres. At an elevation of about 1850 m, the area extends down relatively gently toward the south with outcrops surrounded by scree fields interrupted by steep cliffs that lead to the next gentler plateau. The samples were taken over an east-west strike length of more than 250 m, a north-south extend of about 270 m and an elevation differentiation of 150 m.

The samples form a high-grade cluster with values mainly in gold, silver and copper within a fractured diorite intrusion. A system of parallel veins containing chalcopyrite, pyrite, malachite, azurite and locally with galena and sphalerite is hosting the mineralization. A few samples are anomalous in lead and zinc like the other showings on the property.

Two samples were taken up to a distance of almost 280 m west of the worked area and revealed 4.32 g/t Au, 247 g/t Ag and 1.40 % Cu (W386306) and 0.45 g/t Au, 14.9 g/t Ag and 0.50 % Cu (W386305), thus indicating the potential of extending this area to a distance up to 530 m.

All samples were taken on outcrops. The location of collected samples is illustrated in Figure 2, while the samples details are listed in Table 1.

Sample Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Au Eq g/t D791517 0.946 291.0 2.610 0.010 0.039 8.161 D791518 0.038 22.2 0.037 0.108 0.130 0.447 D791519 1.740 27.8 1.675 0.002 0.002 4.438 D791521 0.044 1.3 0.098 0.001 0.003 0.199 W384734 2.320 103.0 0.633 0.026 0.019 4.474 W384735 4.910 44.3 0.889 0.012 0.003 6.704 W384736 8.460 1085.0 17.750 0.089 0.112 46.667 W385922 2.330 8.9 0.142 0.002 0.002 2.639 W385923* 5.680 2050.0 5.260 0.023 0.305 37.999 W385925 0.262 21.3 1.270 0.000 0.010 2.313 W385926 0.379 475.0 0.970 0.046 0.103 7.544 W385927 0.002 0.9 0.003 0.000 0.001 0.017 W386095 0.058 7.3 0.968 0.002 0.008 1.514 W386096 1.110 39.9 1.625 0.001 0.012 3.888 W386097 0.917 168.0 4.790 0.001 0.032 9.712 W386303 78.900 457.0 13.450 0.001 0.135 103.434 W386304 23.800 738.0 5.420 0.034 0.123 40.419 W386305 0.454 14.9 0.495 0.002 0.001 1.333 W386306 4.320 247.0 1.400 0.028 0.012 9.293 W489412 0.150 16.3 1.090 0.004 0.010 1.889 W489413 0.623 20.2 8.690 0.001 0.009 13.119 W489414 3.210 1260.0 2.200 1.680 0.045 22.150 W489415 0.198 51.8 0.707 0.006 0.019 1.830 W489416 15.200 1970.0 0.394 0.517 0.040 39.764 W489417 1.180 963.0 1.170 3.920 0.488 16.041 W500251 0.338 34.0 0.447 0.004 0.015 1.386 W500252 0.270 20.4 1.610 0.010 0.003 2.790 W500253 1.025 1415.0 0.798 0.007 0.096 19.293 W500637 13.800 746.0 1.320 0.058 0.013 24.703 W500638 2.230 475.0 4.230 0.030 0.013 13.949 W500639 0.089 39.5 0.118 0.319 0.010 0.849 W500641 0.434 147.0 0.154 0.091 0.067 2.486 W500642 2.260 166.0 11.400 0.006 0.019 20.344 W502296 0.020 3.8 0.026 0.002 0.003 0.104 W502297 0.296 43.5 0.549 0.004 0.008 1.600 W502298 0.670 50.1 3.080 0.003 0.002 5.618 W502299 2.780 246.0 5.680 0.015 0.007 13.767 W502300 0.461 83.7 1.230 0.018 0.039 3.228

Table 1: Best Results from the Copper Ridge sampling

*: Erratic block sample

Gold equivalents were calculated with a gold price of $1,750/oz, silver at $21/oz, copper at $3.60/lbs, lead at $0.90/lbs and zinc at $1.00/lbs.

Cautionary statements

Outcrop samples are selective by nature and grades may not be representative of mineralized zones. True thickness or mineralization style and geological models cannot be determined with the information currently available.

Quality control

Rock samples were assayed for gold by standard 50 g fire-assaying with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA24) or gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22) or 1000g metallic screening (Au_SCR24) at ALS Canada in Terrace, British Columbia. The samples were also assayed for 35 metals from an aqua regia digestion with ICP-AES finish (ME-ICP41). For samples with overlimit results in silver, copper, lead and zinc, aqua regia with ICP finish was used (OG46 ore grade). A quality assurance/quality control program has been implemented and consists of inserting standards on a regular basis in the samples stream.

Qualified Person

All scientific or technical information included in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Yan Ducharme, P.Geo., President of the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. This news release was written by Yan Ducharme.

About the Knauss Creek property

The fully owned Knauss Creek is about 35 kilometers northeast of the town of Terrace in the Province of British Columbia, Canada. It is easily accessible by highway 16 and a network of logging roads. It covers about 32 square kilometers and is contiguous to our optioned Holy Grail property.

Several gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc occurrences were found in the past. The most notable is the Dorreen mine where four adits were developed and, according to historical documents, around 700 tons of ore were mined out at an average grade of at 16.8 g/t Au, 58 g/t Ag, 0.22% Cu, 2.1% Pb and 1.4% Zn from a quartz vein (not 43-101 compliant).

The southern tip of the Golden Triangle arrives just northwest of PRR properties. The Bowser Lake and the Hazelton Groups hosting most of the deposits and mines of this area are also underlying the Knauss Creek and Holy Grail.

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration. Prospect Ridge's management and technical team cumulate over 100 years of mineral exploration experience and believes the Knauss Creek and the Holy Grail properties to have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast under-explored region.

