MONTRÉAL, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSXV: PRV.UN) today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of an industrial building in Dorval, Québec, for a total purchase price of $32.6 million (excluding closing costs). Additionally, PROREIT completed its previously announced sale of two legacy office properties for gross proceeds of $26.6 million.

Following these three completed transactions, PROREIT's portfolio now consists of 116 income-producing commercial properties, including a 50% ownership interest in 42 investment properties, totaling approximately 6.1 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA"), with the industrial sector accounting for approximately 86% of GLA and 80% of base rent.

Acquisition details

On September 17, 2024, PROREIT completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in a strategically located industrial building located at 2945 André Avenue, in Dorval, a suburb of Montréal, Québec, adjacent to Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, for a total purchase price of $32.6 million (excluding closing costs), representing a going-in capitalization rate of approximately 6.7%.

The single-tenant industrial building comprises 134,340 square feet of GLA and is fully occupied by a national logistics company under a long-term lease that includes annual rent escalations and a renewal option.

The purchase price was financed through a new $21.2 million five-year first mortgage at a rate of 5.10%, with the balance funded by proceeds from previously announced non-core property sales and a draw on available operating facilities.

Dispositions details

On September 13, 2024, PROREIT completed the sale of a non-core office property located at 2 Gurdwara Road, in Ottawa, Ontario, totalling approximately 94,000 square feet, for gross proceeds of $15.3 million (excluding closing costs) to a third-party purchaser. The net proceeds were used to repay approximately $10.5 million of a related mortgage with a 6.6% interest rate maturing in 2025, with the balance allocated to repaying a portion of the credit facility or for general business and working capital purposes.

On September 5, 2024, PROREIT completed the sale of a non-core office property located at 1335 Carling Avenue, in Ottawa, Ontario, totalling approximately 69,000 square feet, for gross proceeds of $11.3 million (excluding closing costs) to a third-party purchaser. The net proceeds were used to repay an approximately $8.2 million related mortgage with a 6.6% interest rate maturing in 2025, with the balance allocated to repaying a portion of the credit facility or for general business and working capital purposes.

As previously announced, PROREIT entered into a binding agreement with a third-party purchaser on August 1, 2024, to sell a non-core retail property in Lacombe, Alberta, totalling approximately 11,000 square feet, for gross proceeds of $5.0 million (excluding closing costs). This transaction is now expected to close in Q4 2024, subject to standard closing conditions.

About PROREIT

PROREIT (TSX:PRV.UN) is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. Founded in 2013, PROREIT owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate properties in Canada, with a strong industrial focus in robust secondary markets.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements relating to certain expectations, projections, growth plans and other information related to PROREIT's business strategy and future plans. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond PROREIT's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intent", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans", or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements pertaining to the allocation of proceeds received under recent dispositions and the expected sale of a property in Lacombe, Alberta and the timing thereof. PROREIT's objectives and forward-looking statements are based on its current assumptions about future events, including that (i) PROREIT will receive financing on favourable terms; (ii) the future level of indebtedness of PROREIT and its future growth potential will remain consistent with PROREIT's current expectations; (iii) there will be no changes to tax laws adversely affecting PROREIT's financing capacity or operations; (iv) the impact of the current economic climate and the current global financial conditions on PROREIT's operations, including its financing capacity and asset value, will remain consistent with PROREIT's current expectations; (v) the performance of PROREIT's investments in Canada will proceed on a basis consistent with PROREIT's current expectations; and (vi) capital markets will provide PROREIT with readily available access to equity and/or debt.

Although PROREIT believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct, and since forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. PROREIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors" in PROREIT's latest annual information form and "Risk and Uncertainties" in PROREIT's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, which are available under PROREIT's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

