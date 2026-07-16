PROREIT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF FOUR INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $21.7 MILLION

MONTRÉAL, July 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: PRV.UN) ("PROREIT") today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of a 100% interest in four industrial properties totaling 164,872 square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") located in Winnipeg, Manitoba, for an aggregate purchase price of $21.7 million (excluding closing costs).

The acquisition was funded through a new eight-year fixed-rate mortgage financing of approximately $14.1 million bearing interest at 4.95%, and approximately $7.6 million of cash on hand from the net proceeds of PROREIT's equity financing completed on June 10, 2026.

Property Address GLA (sq.ft.) 1249 Clarence Avenue and 1253 Clarence Avenue, Winnipeg 70,655 1431 Church Avenue and 35 Milner Street, Winnipeg 51,497 120-144 Bannister Road, Winnipeg 32,000 530-538 Berry Street, Winnipeg 10,720 Total 164,872

Inclusive of this acquisition, PROREIT's portfolio is now comprised of 126 income-producing properties representing approximately 7.4 million square feet of GLA, with the industrial sector representing approximately 93.5% of GLA and 92.1% of annualized base rent.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

Founded in 2013, PROREIT (TSX: PRV.UN) is a Canadian industrial real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality properties. With a presence in strong primary and secondary Canadian markets, PROREIT is committed to delivering stable cash flow, disciplined growth and long-term value for its unitholders.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit PROREIT's website at: https://proreit.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements relating to certain expectations, projections, growth plans and other information related to PROREIT's business strategy and future plans. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond PROREIT's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements pertaining to the ability of PROREIT to execute its growth strategies. PROREIT's objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that (i) PROREIT will receive financing on favourable terms; (ii) the future level of indebtedness of PROREIT and its future growth potential will remain consistent with PROREIT's current expectations; (iii) there will be no changes to tax laws adversely affecting PROREIT's financing capacity or operations; (iv) the impact of the current economic climate and the current global financial conditions on PROREIT's operations, including its financing capacity and asset value, will remain consistent with PROREIT's current expectations; (v) the performance of PROREIT's investments in Canada will proceed on a basis consistent with PROREIT's current expectations; and (vi) capital markets will provide PROREIT with readily available access to equity and/or debt.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. PROREIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors" in PROREIT's latest annual information form and "Risks and Uncertainties" in PROREIT's management's discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, which are available under PROREIT's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE PROREIT

For further information, please contact: Gordon G. Lawlor, CPA, President and Chief Executive Officer, PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, 514-933-9552; Alison J. Schafer, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, 514-933-9552