PROREIT COMPLETES $107.3 MILLION EQUITY FINANCING INCLUDING $83.3 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL AND $24.0 MILLION CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION THROUGH UNITED STATES NEWS OR WIRE SERVICES./

MONTRÉAL, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced public offering of trust units of the REIT (the "Units") on a bought deal basis (the "Offering"). Pursuant to the Offering, the REIT issued 12,822,500 Units at a price of $6.50 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for total gross proceeds of $83,346,250, including 1,672,500 Units issued pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters.

Concurrently with the closing of the Offering, the REIT completed a non-brokered private placement pursuant to which it issued an aggregate of 3,693,670 Units at the Offering Price for total gross proceeds of $24,008,855 (the "Private Placement"), of which 2,924,439 Units were issued to Collingwood Investments Incorporated, a member of the Bragg Group of Companies, and 769,231 Units were issued to Parkit Enterprise Inc.

The Offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters including TD Securities Inc. and Scotiabank as joint bookrunners as well as BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Desjardins Securities Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc. and Leede Financial Inc.

The Units issued under the Offering were issued pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated June 5, 2026 (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the REIT's base shelf prospectus dated December 23, 2025 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus"), filed with securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. A copy of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus is available under the REIT's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

As a result of the closing of the Offering and the Private Placement, Collingwood Investments Incorporated and Parkit Enterprise Inc. have a voting and economic interest in the REIT of approximately 17.7% (17.9% with a related party) and 9.4%, respectively.

The REIT intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and the Private Placement to partially fund the Acquisitions (as previously announced and as defined in the Prospectus Supplement), to repay certain indebtedness some of which may be subsequently redrawn, and the balance to fund future acquisitions and for general business and working capital purposes.

For more information on the Offering, the Private Placement, PROREIT's intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering and the Private Placement, and the Acquisitions, please refer to the Prospectus Supplement. The Acquisitions are subject to customary closing conditions, including with respect to regulatory approvals, and are expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

The securities have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. State securities laws and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or its territories or possessions or to or for the account of any U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) other than pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any such securities within the United States, or its territories or possessions, or to or for the account of any U.S. person.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements relating to certain expectations, projections, growth plans and other information related to the REIT's business strategy and future plans. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond PROREIT's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements pertaining to the closing of the Acquisitions, and the use of the net proceeds of the Offering and the Private Placement. PROREIT's objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that (i) PROREIT will receive financing on favourable terms; (ii) the future level of indebtedness of PROREIT and its future growth potential will remain consistent with the REIT's current expectations; (iii) there will be no changes to tax laws adversely affecting PROREIT's financing capacity or operations; (iv) the impact of the current economic climate and the current global financial conditions on PROREIT's operations, including its financing capacity and asset value, will remain consistent with PROREIT's current expectations; (v) the performance of PROREIT's investments in Canada will proceed on a basis consistent with PROREIT's current expectations; and (vi) capital markets will provide PROREIT with readily available access to equity and/or debt.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. PROREIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors" in PROREIT's latest annual information form and in the Prospectus Supplement, both of which are available under the REIT's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About PROREIT

Founded in 2013, PROREIT (TSX: PRV.UN) is a Canadian industrial real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality properties. With a presence in strong primary and secondary Canadian markets, PROREIT is committed to delivering stable cash flow, disciplined growth and long-term value for its unitholders.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the REIT's website at: https://proreit.com.

SOURCE PROREIT

For further information, please contact: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Gordon G. Lawlor, CPA, President and Chief Executive Officer, 514-933-9552; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Alison J. Schafer, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 514-933-9552