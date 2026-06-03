MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of unitholders held on June 2, 2026 in Montréal, Québec.

A total of approximately 39.79% of the issued and outstanding voting units of the REIT were represented either in person or by proxy at the meeting, and each of the ten trustee nominees was elected as trustee of the REIT. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each trustee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Trustee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld %Votes

Withheld James W. Beckerleg 26,601,939 99.66 % 92,111 0.34 % Vincent Chiara 26,640,127 99.80 % 53,923 0.20 % Martin Coté 26,350,267 98.71 % 343,783 1.29 % Shenoor Jadavji 26,227,594 98.25 % 466,456 1.75 % Gordon G. Lawlor 26,606,642 99.67 % 87,408 0.33 % Kenrick McKinnon 26,596,539 99.64 % 97,511 0.36 % Christine Pound 26,235,827 98.28 % 458,223 1.72 % Steven Scott 26,559,252 99.50 % 134,798 0.50 % Deborah Shaffner 26,594,218 99.63 % 99,832 0.37 % Ronald E. Smith 26,345,220 98.69 % 348,830 1.31 %

The REIT's external auditor was also reappointed at the meeting. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under PROREIT's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About PROREIT

Founded in 2013, PROREIT (TSX: PRV.UN) is a Canadian industrial real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality properties. With a presence in strong primary and secondary Canadian markets, PROREIT is committed to delivering stable cash flow, disciplined growth and long-term value for its unitholders.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

SOURCE PROREIT

For further information: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Gordon G. Lawlor, CPA, President and Chief Executive Officer, 514-933-9552; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Alison J. Schafer, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 514-933-9552