PROREIT ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS Français

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PROREIT

Jun 03, 2026, 07:02 ET

MONTRÉAL, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of unitholders held on June 2, 2026 in Montréal, Québec.

A total of approximately 39.79% of the issued and outstanding voting units of the REIT were represented either in person or by proxy at the meeting, and each of the ten trustee nominees was elected as trustee of the REIT. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting, each trustee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Trustee

Votes
For

% Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

%Votes
Withheld

James W. Beckerleg

26,601,939

99.66 %

92,111

0.34 %

Vincent Chiara

26,640,127

99.80 %

53,923

0.20 %

Martin Coté

26,350,267

98.71 %

343,783

1.29 %

Shenoor Jadavji

26,227,594

98.25 %

466,456

1.75 %

Gordon G. Lawlor

26,606,642

99.67 %

87,408

0.33 %

Kenrick McKinnon

26,596,539

99.64 %

97,511

0.36 %

Christine Pound

26,235,827

98.28 %

458,223

1.72 %

Steven Scott

26,559,252

99.50 %

134,798

0.50 %

Deborah Shaffner

26,594,218

99.63 %

99,832

0.37 %

Ronald E. Smith

26,345,220

98.69 %

348,830

1.31 %

The REIT's external auditor was also reappointed at the meeting. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under PROREIT's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About PROREIT

Founded in 2013, PROREIT (TSX: PRV.UN) is a Canadian industrial real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality properties. With a presence in strong primary and secondary Canadian markets, PROREIT is committed to delivering stable cash flow, disciplined growth and long-term value for its unitholders.

For more information on PROREIT, please visit the website at: https://proreit.com.

SOURCE PROREIT

For further information: PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Gordon G. Lawlor, CPA, President and Chief Executive Officer, 514-933-9552; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust, Alison J. Schafer, CPA, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, 514-933-9552

Organization Profile

PROREIT