LONDON, ON, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - A proposed national settlement totaling CAD $9,400,000 (the "Settlement Amount") has been reached with the Espar Defendants in parking heaters class actions ("Settlement Agreement"). The "Class Actions" were brought on behalf of Canadians who purchased a Parking Heater or purchased, leased, sub-leased a commercial vehicle containing a Parking Heater between September 13, 2001 and December 31, 2012 (the "Class Period"). In the Class Actions, the plaintiffs allege that the manufacturers and sellers of parking heaters, Webasto1 and Espar2 (the "defendants"), were involved in a conspiracy to unlawfully increase the prices of Parking Heaters.

To be a member of the Class Actions, you must have purchased a Parking Heater or purchased, leased, sub-leased a commercial vehicle containing a Parking Heater during the Class Period.

Parking Heaters are used in a wide variety of commercial vehicles to warm the engine and cabin, in lieu of idling the vehicle. A "Parking Heater" as defined by the lawsuits includes the parking heater itself, both air parking heaters and water/coolant parking heaters, accessories and parts sold for use with parking heaters, packages containing parking heaters, and accessories and/or parts for parking heaters.

In addition to the Settlement Amount, the Espar Defendants have agreed to provide cooperation to the plaintiffs in pursuing their ongoing claims against the non-settling defendants. The settlement is not an admission of liability, fault, or wrongdoing, but is a compromise of disputed claims. Espar maintains that it committed no wrong but settled to avoid the uncertainty and burden of protracted litigation. The settlement must be approved by the Courts in Ontario and Québec before it becomes effective.

As the Class Actions are still ongoing and other settlements may be reached, the Settlement Amount will not be distributed to class members at this time. A process for the payment of claims to class members will be sought in the future. That process will be subject to court approval and will follow a further notice to the class.

______________________________ 1 Webasto Thermo and Comfort North Canada Inc., Webasto SE and Webasto Thermo & Comfort SE (collectively "Webasto")

2 Eberspaecher Climate Control Systems USA Inc. (formerly known as Espar Inc.), Eberspaecher Climate Control Systems Canada Inc. (formerly known as Espar Products Inc.), "Espar Climate Control Systems", Eberspaecher Climate Control Systems International GmbH (formerly known as Eberspaecher Climate Control Systems International Beteiligungs-GmbH), Eberspaecher Climate Control Systems GmbH (formerly known as J. Eberspaecher GmbH and Co. KG) and Eberspaecher Gruppe GmbH and Co. KG., (collectively "Espar" or the "Espar defendants")

