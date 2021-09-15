LONDON, ON, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - A proposed national settlement has been reached with Kamaya Electric Co., Ltd. and Kamaya, Inc. (collectively "Kamaya") in Canadian class actions concerning the alleged price fixing of linear resistors.

A "linear resistor" is an electronic component used to regulate the current in an electrical circuit. Linear resistors are found in electronics like computers, smartphones, gaming consoles, home appliances and televisions, among other products.

Kamaya has agreed to pay CAD $770,000 for the benefit of Settlement Class Members and to provide early co-operation, evidence and other assistance to the plaintiffs in pursuing their claims against the non-settling defendants. The settlement, which was negotiated over several months, is not an admission by Kamaya of liability, fault, or wrongdoing, but is a compromise of disputed claims. The settlement must be approved by the courts in Ontario and Québec before it becomes effective.

This is the second settlement to be reached in the actions. An earlier national settlement valued at CAD $2.35 million has been previously approved by the courts. The Ontario action has also been discontinued as against the Murata, Yageo, TOCOS, Midori, Vishay and Alps defendants. The class actions will continue against other named defendants in each province.

"We are pleased to have reached a second settlement in this case. In addition to the monetary recovery, this settlement will provide further evidence and cooperation to assist the plaintiffs in the conduct of the case against the remaining defendants," said Jonathan Foreman, for the lawyers representing the plaintiffs in the class actions.

For more detailed information and to review the long-form notice, please visit www.foremancompany.com/linear-resistors.

Settlement Class Members are represented by:

Foreman & Company and Siskinds LLP (Canada except QC)

Belleau Lapointe, s.e.n.c.r.l. (QC)

Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP (BC)

Media contacts:

English: Jonathan Foreman - [email protected], 519-914-1175 x 102

French: Marie-Ève Dumont, Option consommateurs - [email protected], 514-777-6133

