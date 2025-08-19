TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - A Settlement Approval Hearing for the Ontario Corrections Staffing-Related Lockdowns Class Actions is scheduled for October 22, 2025. If approved, the proposed $59-million settlement would provide each eligible claimant with between $2,000 and up to $68,000 in compensation.

The Lapple v Ontario lawsuit and the Dadzie v Ontario and Canada lawsuit allege that between May 30, 2009, and November 27, 2017, inmates and immigration detainees at most Ontario correctional institutions were subjected to repeated and extended lockdowns due to province-wide understaffing at these institutions. These allegations have not been proven in court and the defendants have not admitted liability. To resolve the lawsuits, the parties have entered into a settlement agreement that requires court approval.

Current and former inmates and immigration detainees who experienced lockdowns at Ontario correctional facilities should obtain further information by visiting the website www.ONTJailStaffLockdowns.ca or calling 1-844-742-0825 toll-free, Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Important Dates:

October 14, 2025 , is the deadline for former and current inmates of Ontario correctional institutions and immigration detainees who disagree with the proposed settlement, and do not want it to be approved, to submit an Objection Form





, is the deadline for former and current inmates of correctional institutions and immigration detainees who disagree with the proposed settlement, and do not want it to be approved, to submit an Objection Form October 22, 2025 , is the date for the Settlement Approval Hearing, which will take place at 10:00 a.m. EST at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, 330 University Ave., Toronto, ON , M5G 1R7, in person and virtually over Zoom

Details about the proposed settlement agreement, who may be eligible for compensation, how to sign up for updates and how to object to the proposed settlement agreement are available on the settlement website at www.ONTJailStaffLockdowns.ca.

For more information:

Caitlin Leach, Koskie Minsky LLP

Media Relations

Ontario Corrections Staffing-Related Lockdowns Class Action Settlement

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario Corrections Staffing-Related Lockdowns Class Actions Settlement