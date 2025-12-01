TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - On October 22, 2025, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a $59-million settlement in two class actions, Lapple v Ontario and Dadzie v Ontario and Canada, on behalf of inmates and immigration detainees who experienced staffing-related lockdowns at certain Ontario correctional institutions between May 30, 2009 and November 27, 2017.

Individuals who were affected by staffing-related lockdowns at Ontario correctional institutions may be eligible for compensation.

Who Is Eligible to Make a Claim?

You may be eligible for compensation if you were:

an inmate at an Ontario correctional institution (excluding the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre, the Ontario Correctional Institute, and the St. Lawrence Valley Correctional and Treatment Centre) between August 15, 2014 and November 27, 2017 , or

, an immigration detainee at an Ontario correctional institution between August 11, 2014 and November 27, 2017 , and

, you experienced 16 or more staffing-related lockdowns during that time, calculated in accordance with the Compensation Protocol approved by the Court as part of the Settlement.

Inmates and immigration detainees who experienced 16 or more staffing-related lockdowns between May 30, 2009 and August 14, 2014 (for inmates), or May 30, 2009 and August 10, 2014 (for immigration detainees), may still qualify if they can show that they were legally incapable of starting a lawsuit during that period, or, in limited circumstances, if they qualify under the Exceptional Circumstances Protocol.

Full eligibility details and information about the claims process are available at https://OntJailStaffLockdowns.ca/.

How to Make a Claim

Claims will begin to be accepted on December 1, 2025 and must be submitted by December 1, 2026. To make a Claim, eligible individuals must complete a Claim Form (and, if applicable, a Statute-Barred Claim Form) and submit it to the Administrator online, by mail, or by email to [email protected]. You can submit your Claim online from the claims portal, https://Portal.OntJailStaffLockdowns.ca, and Claim Forms are available for download from the settlement website, https://OntJailStaffLockdowns.ca.

The amount of compensation will depend on the number of staffing-related lockdowns experienced and the nature of harm suffered, with payments ranging from $2,000 to $68,000 (subject to the number of approved Claims).

"We urge anyone who believes they may be eligible to visit the settlement website or contact the Administrator by phone to learn more and submit a Claim," said Jonathan Ptak, a partner at Koskie Minsky LLP, one of the law firms working on the class actions. "The Class Counsel team is also available to provide information and assistance to help Class Members complete their Claim Forms to access the compensation available. All Claims are confidential and will be handled with care and sensitivity."

About the Ontario Corrections Staffing-Related Lockdowns Class Actions Settlement

The Ontario Corrections Staffing-Related Lockdowns Class Actions are two lawsuits brought on behalf of individuals who were detained in certain Ontario correctional institutions and subjected to staffing-related lockdowns between May 30, 2009 and November 27, 2017. The lawsuits alleged that these staffing-related lockdowns resulted in extended periods of cell confinement and limited access to essential services and programs. The Settlement, approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, provides compensation to eligible Class Members and establishes a process to ensure Claims are reviewed fairly and confidentially.

For more details, including eligibility criteria and how to make a Claim, visit https://OntJailStaffLockdowns.ca or contact the Administrator at 1-844-742-0825 (toll-free), Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST, excluding holidays, or at [email protected].

