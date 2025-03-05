PROPHET RIVER FIRST NATION AND ABCT PACIFIC (VCC) LTD. SIGN LOI TO JOINTLY DEVELOP MAJOR DATA CENTRE IN FORT ST. JOHN AREA

PROPHET RIVER, BC, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Prophet River FN, an independent Dene Tsaa Nation in Northeast British Columbia and ABCT Pacific (VCC) Ltd., a B.C. based venture capital corporation have entered into a 'Letter of Intent' to pursue the construction and operation of a large-scale Data Centre in the Fort St. John, B.C. area.

With the proliferation of Artificial Intelligence and other technology-based data storage demands the need for facilities of this type has grown incrementally. The Fort St. John area with its unique energy sources such as hydro electric power from the Site C Dam, make the area uniquely qualified to take on an undertaking of this magnitude.

Furthermore, the cooler climate of northern B.C. makes it preferable as a location to more arid southern locations.

"This is a unique and forward-looking opportunity that speaks to economic development that will benefit Prophet River First Nation its people and operations. It gives us tremendous involvement in the rapidly growing information economy, and we see it as a win, win, win for Prophet River FN, Fort St. John area, and British Columbia in general" stated Prophet River FN Chief, Valerie Askoty.

"We are extremely honoured and proud to be working with Prophet River FN, Chief Askoty and the Band Council on this very vital and exciting opportunity. This is a very timely and important innovation to the British Columbia economy. It speaks to vision, reconciliation and economic diversity going forward" said ABCT Pacific (VCC) Co-founder and CEO, Phil Kershaw.

"BC has all the conditions needed to become a leader in secure, sustainable data storage. BC could position itself as a premier destination for the data economy" said Stewart Muir, the Co-founder and CEO of Resource Works, a public interest advocacy not for profit located in Vancouver, B.C.

The size, scope and capital cost of the data centre will be determined through the feasibility process both parties have entered. Prophet River FN will be the majority owner of the project.

