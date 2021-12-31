PROPHECY DEFI ANNOUNCES GRANT OF OPTIONS

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information includes, among others, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds of the Offering. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.