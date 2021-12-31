PROPHECY DEFI ANNOUNCES GRANT OF OPTIONS

Dec 31, 2021, 16:30 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Prophecy DeFi Inc. ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") (CSE: PDFI) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,400,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to an officer and consultants of the Company, exercisable at a price of $0.60 per common share for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant.
About Prophecy DeFi
Prophecy DeFi (CSE: PDFI) officially launched on June 23, 2021. The Company aims to bring together technology start-ups in the Blockchain and DeFi sectors to fund innovation, elevate industry research, and create new business opportunities in a coherent ecosystem.
Forward-Looking Information
